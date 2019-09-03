Usio Announces Partnership Agreement to Integrate its Best-in-Class Payment Facilitation Solution with eVisit's Industry-Leading Virtual Care Platform

Enables eVisit physician and hospital customers to accept electronic payments through integration to Usio's proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq:USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, announced today that eVisit, a provider of an industry-leading virtual care platform, has completed its integration to Usio's ‘PayFac-in-a-Box' technology. The relationship with eVisit represents continued commitment to the healthcare sector.



Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said, "We are excited to partner with eVisit, another in a growing list of healthcare providers that have chosen to integrate with our PayFac-in-a-Box technology. As demand for healthcare exceeds market supply, eVisit offers enterprise level providers with access to virtual care technology focused on increasing patient access, driving patient engagement, and enhancing patient retention through its innovative digital health platform. We are excited to be a part of the eVisit value creation story through the delivery of fully embedded payment automation tools. And, to facilitate broad adoption across the eVisit portfolio of healthcare clients, we are removing the friction commonly associated with standing up and activating a merchant account through our enrollment API's, which will expedite the flow of transactions and processing volumes."

Miles Romney, CTO and Co-founder of eVisit, noted, "We're proud to announce our exclusive payments partnership with Usio. The control and flexibility Usio gives our embedded payments systems will be a boon for us, and gives the hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and clinics we power expanded reporting and processing functions, as well as offering a unified system for both virtual and on-site care. Our mission is to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. This gets us closer."

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere with its market leading virtual care platform that includes digital scheduling, intake, video visits, discharge, and analytics for multiple medical specialties and service lines. eVisit's innovative cloud-based software enables healthcare organizations to deliver faster, more convenient care to their patients resulting in better outcomes, revenue, and efficiencies for their organization. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit helps more than 200 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the US, innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Joe Hassett

Gregory FCA

joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600

Source: Usio, Inc.