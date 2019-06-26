US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx



CareDx continues to lead innovation in transplantation

BRISBANE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced the addition of a new transplant patent to the company's intellectual property portfolio.



US 10,329,607

Title: Non-invasive diagnosis of graft rejection in organ transplant patients

Issued June 25, 2019

"CareDx continues to collaborate with a wide range of leading researchers in transplantation to bring innovation and advance the science in the field," said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. "This latest patent extends our position as the leading provider of genomics-based information in transplantation. Our strong leadership position allows us to focus on our commitment to improve outcomes for transplant patients."

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Commercial Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com

Source: CareDx, Inc.