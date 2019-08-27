US Nuclear Strikes Back Against Degradation of America's Fisheries, Seacoasts, and Harbors



USN NEW PRODUCT LINE TO DETECT AND PROTECT OUR SEACOASTS AGAINST WATER AND AIR POLLUTION

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear's (OTC:UCLE) unique line of products already includes drones, air and stack monitors, water quality monitors, and even food monitors for measuring on-site industrial pollution, including harmful chemicals, bio-hazards, and radioactive toxins. Due to an increasing demand, US Nuclear is now adding an industrial underwater robotic product line that features chemical, biological, and radiological sensors for constant, real-time water monitoring. These underwater robots would be deployed where they are needed most including: seaports, reservoirs, water treatment plants, hatcheries and wildlife preserves, and environmentally sensitive areas. Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear, commented, "Every day we read about the degradation and loss of marine plants and animals in addition to the human sickness caused by contaminants and pollution. With these additions we now offer a product that can efficiently monitor these pollutants continuously and in real-time so we can act quickly to mitigate the pollution."

Building on the success of the DroneRAD platform (UAVs mounted with CBRN sensors), US Nuclear recently teamed up with QYSEA Technology to design and build new industrial underwater robots integrated with radiological, chemical, biological, and video sensors. Backed by new knowledge and experience in the unmanned vehicle market, US Nuclear is continuing to design and build new sensor packages for the QYSEA platform to meet new mission objectives and requirements from customers. Unmanned underwater vehicles have many advantages over traditional methods used for measuring hazardous pollution, including: continuous and real-time measurement with little to no downtime, more efficient, safer, cheaper, and less time consuming. US Nuclear's strategy is to deploy these real-time underwater robotic systems to safeguard vital locations which require constant monitoring of harmful pollutants, such as sea ports, water treatment plants, and environmentally sensitive areas such as coral reefs.

US Nuclear will also be attending WEFTEC, the largest annual water quality event in the world, on September 23-24, 2019 in Chicago. Robert Goldstein added, "The focus for us during WEFTEC will be to meet key contacts in the water quality industry, deepen our understanding of customer requirements in water monitoring, and work with vendors to add crucial new sensors to our product line."

Safe Harbor Act

