U.S. Global Investors Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results Webcast





San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) will host a webcast on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company's results for fiscal year 2019.

Financial data for the fiscal year will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer; Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer; and Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager, will participate in the webcast.

Click here to register for the results webcast or visit www.usfunds.com for more information.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

