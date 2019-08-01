US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Outlook





SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:



Revenue of $155.8 million, up 14%

Base Business growth of 7%; Event Business up 34%

Field and Industrial Services revenue growth of 13%

Net income of $15.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, up 17%

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.66, up 8%

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $37.9 million, up 20%

2019 GUIDANCE RANGE REAFFIRMED:

Diluted earnings per share expected to range from $2.09 to $2.41 per share

Adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $135 million to $145 million

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS:ECOL) ("the Company") today reported total revenue of $155.8 million and net income of $15.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share as defined in Exhibit A of this release, was $0.66 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, up from $0.61 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

"The momentum in the underlying business produced a stronger than expected quarter across many of our services lines with overall revenue up 14% compared to the second quarter last year," commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. "This performance was achieved despite our Idaho facility operating at less than full capacity and with only a portion of the previously anticipated business interruption insurance recoveries being recognized during the quarter. Base Business for the Environmental Services segment continued to show stronger than anticipated growth; up 7% in the second quarter of 2019 over the same period last year. As expected, our Event Business rebounded from the seasonally soft first quarter of 2019, increasing 34% in the second quarter over the same period last year. Our Field and Industrial Services segment experienced revenue growth of 13% over the second quarter of 2018 driven by a prior year acquisition and organic growth initiatives. Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA, which excludes business development expenses, was up 20% over the second quarter of 2018. Overall, we are very pleased with our performance for the quarter and our outlook for the year continues to improve."

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $155.8 million, up 14% from $136.9 million in the same quarter last year and up 9% on an organic basis (excluding the 2018 Dallas/Midland and Winnie acquisitions). Revenue for the Environmental Services ("ES") segment was up 14% to $112.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $99.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase consisted of 16% growth in treatment and disposal ("T&D") revenue and 9% growth in transportation revenue compared to the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for the Field and Industrial Services ("FIS") segment was $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 13% from $38.0 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting our acquisition of the Dallas and Midland, Texas locations in the third quarter of 2018 as well as revenue generated from organic growth initiatives.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $49.6 million, up 20% from $41.4 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit for the ES segment was $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $35.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. ES segment gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 included approximately $2.2 million in business interruption insurance recoveries related to hurricane losses at our Texas facility in 2017 and business interruption insurance recoveries related to the Idaho facility. T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 45% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 42% in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the FIS segment in the second quarter of 2019 was $6.5 million. This compares to gross profit of $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing year-over-year improvement of 17%. FIS gross margin for both the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 15%.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $24.0 million compared with $21.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was due to $2.5 million in business development expenses primarily associated with the pending merger with NRC Group Holdings Corp ("NRCG"), increased labor and incentive compensation, increased property taxes, and higher intangible asset amortization. Partially offsetting these cost increases were $4.5 million in property insurance recoveries in the second quarter of 2019 related to the Idaho facility accident.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $25.5 million, up 26% from $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million, up from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was the result of higher outstanding debt levels in the second quarter of 2019 due to the acquisitions completed in 2018 as well as a higher interest rate on the variable portion of our outstanding debt.

The Company's consolidated effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2% compared with 24.4% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily the result of business development expenses in the second quarter of 2019 that are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.66 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.61 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $35.4 million, up 12% from $31.7 million in the same quarter last year. Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA, which excludes business development expenses, was $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, up nearly 20% from $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Reconciliations of earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share and net income to adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Total revenue for the first six months of 2019 was $286.8 million, up 12% from $257.0 million in the first six months of 2018 and up 6% on an organic basis (excluding the 2018 Dallas/Midland and Winnie acquisitions). Revenue for the ES segment was $205.2 million for the first six months of 2019, up from $185.4 million in the same period of 2018. This consisted of a 12% increase in T&D revenue and an 8% increase in transportation revenue compared to the first six months of 2018. Revenue for the FIS segment was $81.7 million for the first six months of 2019, up 14% from $71.5 million in the same period of 2018, reflecting our acquisition of the Dallas and Midland, Texas locations in the third quarter of 2018 as well as stronger overall market conditions.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2019 was $84.8 million, up 10% from $77.1 million in the same period last year. Gross profit for the ES segment was $74.6 million in the first six months of 2019, up from $68.4 million in the first six months of 2018. ES segment gross profit for the first six months of 2019 included approximately $2.2 million in business interruption insurance recoveries related to hurricane losses at our Texas facility in 2017 and business interruption insurance recoveries related to the Idaho facility. T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 42% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 41% for the prior year period. Gross profit for the FIS segment in the first six months of 2019 was $10.2 million, up nearly 16% from $8.8 million in the first six months of 2018. Gross margin for the FIS segment was 12% in both the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

SG&A expense for the first six months of 2019 was $44.4 million compared with $43.4 million in the same period last year. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to $2.7 million of business development expenses associated primarily with the pending merger with NRCG, increased labor and incentive compensation, increased property taxes, and higher intangible asset amortization. Partially offsetting these cost increases were $9.2 million in property insurance recoveries recognized in the first six months of 2019 related to the Idaho facility accident.

Operating income for the first six months of 2019 was $40.5 million, up 20% from $33.7 million in the first six months of 2018.

Net interest expense for the first six months of 2019 was $7.2 million, up from $5.7 million in the first six months of 2018. The increase was the result of higher outstanding debt levels in the first six months of 2019 due to the acquisitions completed in 2018, as well as a higher interest rate on the variable portion of our outstanding debt.

The Company's consolidated effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 28.6%, up from 25.7% for the first six months of 2018. This increase is primarily due to business development expenses in the first six months of 2019 that are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $22.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.88 per diluted share in the first six months of 2019 compared to $0.96 per diluted share for the first six months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 was $59.0 million, up 5% from $56.2 million in the same period last year. Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA, which excludes business development expenses, was up 10% to $61.7 million in the first six months of 2019 compared with $56.2 million in the first six months of 2018.

Reconciliations of earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share and net income to adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

2019 OUTLOOK

"The momentum that we saw building throughout the second quarter produced results that exceeded our expectations," added Feeler. "Base Business continues to generate healthy revenue growth while our Event Business and related pipeline remains very strong, supporting our belief that we will see continued strength in the second half of 2019. Our Field and Industrial Services segment continues to benefit from an August 2018 acquisition, while our transportation and logistics, and industrial services business lines are generating strong growth, offsetting softness in our total waste management and remediation business lines as well as operating losses from newly opened service centers. We anticipate recognizing additional business interruption insurance recoveries of approximately $2.5 million to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 with lesser amounts expected in the fourth quarter. The strong business momentum and current market conditions support our previously issued guidance range with Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $135 million to $145 million and adjusted earnings per share expected to range from $2.09 to $2.41 for the full year 2019."

The Company also reaffirms its previously issued revenue guidance of $583 million to $627 million. Our ES segment revenue is expected to range between $408 million and $438 million and our FIS segment revenue is expected to range between $175 million and $189 million.

The Company's guidance excludes property and equipment impairment charges, property insurance recoveries, business development expenses and foreign currency gains and losses. Current guidance also does not contemplate the pending merger with NRCG that was announced on June 24, 2019.

The following table reconciles our projected net income to our adjusted EBITDA guidance range:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Net Income $ 50,500 $ 57,600 Income tax expense 20,614 23,214 Interest expense, net 15,500 15,500 Foreign currency loss 523 523 Other income (360 ) (360 ) Property and equipment impairment charges 25 25 Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 35,780 36,080 Amortization of intangible assets 12,115 12,115 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 4,516 4,516 Stock-based compensation 4,940 4,940 Property insurance recoveries (9,153 ) (9,153 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,000 $ 145,000

The following table reconciles our projected diluted earnings per share to our projected adjusted diluted earnings per share range:



For the Year Ending December 31, 2019 Low High Earnings per diluted share $ 2.27 $ 2.59 Adjustments: Less: Property insurance recoveries (0.29 ) (0.29 ) Plus: Business development expenses 0.09 0.09 Foreign currency loss 0.02 0.02 As Adjusted $ 2.09 $ 2.41

DIVIDEND

On July 1, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share for stockholders of record on July 19, 2019. The $4.0 million dividend was paid on July 26, 2019.



US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Environmental Services $ 112,844 $ 98,960 $ 205,177 $ 185,431 Field & Industrial Services 42,958 37,952 81,662 71,540 Total 155,802 136,912 286,839 256,971 Gross profit Environmental Services 43,081 35,899 74,637 68,351 Field & Industrial Services 6,502 5,549 10,187 8,768 Total 49,583 41,448 84,824 77,119 Selling, general & administrative expenses Environmental Services 2,010 4,825 3,415 11,201 Field & Industrial Services 3,739 2,454 7,123 4,711 Corporate 18,300 13,877 33,816 27,476 Total 24,049 21,156 44,354 43,388 Operating income 25,534 20,292 40,470 33,731 Other income (expense): Interest income 202 39 409 63 Interest expense (3,588 ) (2,907 ) (7,618 ) (5,716 ) Foreign currency loss (384 ) (139 ) (523 ) (153 ) Other 122 193 232 2,316 Total other expense (3,648 ) (2,814 ) (7,500 ) (3,490 ) Income before income taxes 21,886 17,478 32,970 30,241 Income tax expense 6,395 4,258 9,436 7,778 Net income $ 15,491 $ 13,220 $ 23,534 $ 22,463 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 1.07 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 1.06 $ 1.02 Shares used in earnings per share calculation: Basic 22,006 21,867 21,997 21,835 Diluted 22,208 22,024 22,203 21,991 Dividends paid per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.36

US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,690 $ 31,969 Receivables, net 150,037 144,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,938 10,938 Income tax receivable 6,661 7,071 Total current assets 186,326 194,668 Property and equipment, net 265,620 258,443 Operating lease assets 17,575 - Restricted cash and investments 5,021 4,941 Intangible assets, net 274,866 279,666 Goodwill 210,466 207,177 Other assets 1,542 3,003 Total assets $ 961,416 $ 947,898 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,733 $ 17,754 Deferred revenue 12,985 10,451 Accrued liabilities 32,895 35,524 Accrued salaries and benefits 14,790 16,732 Income tax payable - 505 Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations 2,231 2,266 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,932 - Total current liabilities 89,566 83,232 Long-term debt 334,000 364,000 Long-term closure and post-closure obligations 77,688 76,097 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,553 - Other long-term liabilities 4,132 2,146 Deferred income taxes, net 66,718 63,206 Total liabilities 584,657 588,681 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock 221 220 Additional paid-in capital 184,747 183,834 Retained earnings 204,916 189,324 Treasury stock (835 ) (370 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,290 ) (13,791 ) Total stockholders' equity 376,759 359,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 961,416 $ 947,898

US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 23,534 $ 22,463 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 17,254 13,649 Amortization of intangible assets 5,674 4,598 Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations 2,258 2,155 Property and equipment impairment charges 25 - Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (502 ) 1,222 Deferred income taxes 3,690 27 Share-based compensation expense 2,467 2,079 Unrecognized tax benefits 131 - Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets (142 ) 11 Gain on insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment (9,153 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 409 405 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (5,346 ) (2,087 ) Income tax receivable 452 (2,851 ) Other assets (1,384 ) 88 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 404 10,286 Deferred revenue 2,418 1,770 Accrued salaries and benefits (2,025 ) (2,317 ) Income tax payable (515 ) (2,905 ) Closure and post-closure obligations (775 ) (583 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,874 48,010 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (24,657 ) (14,960 ) Insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment 9,500 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 512 141 Purchases of restricted investments (400 ) (498 ) Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 354 431 Net cash used in investing activities (14,691 ) (14,886 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (30,000 ) - Payments on short-term borrowings (14,384 ) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings 14,384 - Dividends paid (7,942 ) (7,884 ) Payment of equipment financing obligations (408 ) (217 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,471 Other (914 ) (312 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39,264 ) (6,942 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 836 (902 ) (Decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,245 ) 25,280 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,753 28,799 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,508 $ 54,079

EXHIBIT A

Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliation

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share results, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company's operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, property insurance recoveries, non-cash property and equipment impairment charges and other income/expense, which are not considered part of usual business operations.

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA as adjusted EBITDA (see definition above) plus business development expenses incurred during the period. We believe Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA is helpful in understanding our business and how it relates to our 2019 guidance which does not include business development expenses.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income and adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 15,491 $ 13,220 $ 23,534 $ 22,463 Income tax expense 6,395 4,258 9,436 7,778 Interest expense 3,588 2,907 7,618 5,716 Interest income (202 ) (39 ) (409 ) (63 ) Foreign currency loss 384 139 523 153 Other income (122 ) (193 ) (232 ) (2,316 ) Property and equipment impairment charges - - 25 - Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 9,129 7,044 17,254 13,649 Amortization of intangible assets 2,863 2,296 5,674 4,598 Share-based compensation 1,245 1,011 2,467 2,079 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 1,133 1,081 2,258 2,155 Property insurance recoveries (4,500 ) - (9,153 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,404 $ 31,724 $ 58,995 $ 56,212 Business development expenses 2,530 18 2,671 29 Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA $ 37,934 $ 31,742 $ 61,666 $ 56,241

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income adjusted for the after-tax impact of property insurance recoveries, non-cash property and equipment impairment charges, the after-tax impact of business development expenses, the after-tax impact of the gain on the issuance of a property easement, and foreign currency gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the earnings per share calculation.

Property and equipment impairment charges excluded from the earnings per diluted share calculation are related to the Company's write-off of the net book value of damaged or destroyed property and equipment as a result of the accident at our Grand View, Idaho facility in November of 2019 while property insurance recoveries relate to payments received for the insured value of the damaged or destroyed property and equipment as a result of the accident. The easement gain relates to the issuance of an easement on a small portion of owned land at an operating facility which should not hinder our future use. Business development expenses relate to costs incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses. The foreign currency gains or losses excluded from the earnings per diluted share calculation are partially related to unrealized gains or losses primarily associated with intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars ("CAD") requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period. Foreign currency gains or losses also include realized gains and losses associated with the settlement of transactions denominated in a foreign currency.

We believe excluding the non-cash property and equipment impairment charges, the property insurance recoveries, the gain on issuance of a property easement, the after-tax impact of business development expenses, and foreign currency gains or losses provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share As Reported $ 21,886 $ (6,395 ) $ 15,491 $ 0.70 $ 17,478 $ (4,258 ) $ 13,220 $ 0.60 Adjustments: Less: Property insurance recoveries (4,500 ) 1,315 (3,185 ) (0.14 ) - - - - Plus: Business development expenses 2,530 (399 ) 2,131 0.09 18 (4 ) 14 - Foreign currency loss(1) 384 (112 ) 272 0.01 139 (34 ) 105 0.01 As Adjusted $ 20,300 $ (5,591 ) $ 14,709 $ 0.66 $ 17,635 $ (4,296 ) $ 13,339 $ 0.61 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation 22,208 22,024 (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share Incom

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share As Reported $ 32,970 $ (9,436 ) $ 23,534 $ 1.06 $ 30,241 $ (7,778 ) $ 22,463 $ 1.02 Adjustments: Less: Property insurance recoveries (9,153 ) 2,620 (6,533 ) (0.29 ) - - - - Less: TX land easement gain - - - - (1,990 ) 512 (1,478 ) (0.07 ) Plus: Property and equipment impairment charges 25 - 25 - - - - - Plus: Business development costs 2,671 (422 ) 2,249 0.09 29 (7 ) 22 - Foreign currency loss(1) 523 (150 ) 373 0.02 153 (39 ) 114 0.01 As Adjusted $ 27,036 $ (7,388 ) $ 19,648 $ 0.88 $ 28,433 $ (7,312 ) $ 21,121 $ 0.96 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation 22,203 21,991

(1) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company conformed the amount of the foreign currency gains or losses included in the calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share with the amount of the foreign currency gains or losses included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and Pro forma adjusted EBITDA. In previous quarters only non-cash translation gains or losses were included in the calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share while total foreign currency gains or losses were included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and Pro forma adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 has been updated to include total foreign currency losses resulting in a $0.01 reduction of adjusted earnings per share from what was previously reported in our earnings release for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

