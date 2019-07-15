Quantcast

Upwork To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 11:45:00 AM EDT


Event to be Webcast Live on the Upwork Investor Relations Website

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq:UPWK), the largest freelancing website, today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

After market close, Upwork will publish a press release with financial results, and a link to a shareholder letter providing additional commentary. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com.



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest freelancing website for businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers—a sought after, critical, and expanding component of the global workforce. As an increasingly connected and independent workforce goes online, knowledge work — like software, shopping, and content before it — is shifting online as well. This shift is making it easier for clients to connect and work with talent in near real-time and is freeing professionals everywhere to work where and how they want. Upwork's mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. During the year ended December 31, 2018, Upwork's platform enabled $1.8 billion of work across millions of projects between hundreds of thousands of total clients and total freelancers in over 180 countries. Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit Upwork's website at www.upwork.com, or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com, or join Upwork on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Palmira Gerlach

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners. 

Source: Upwork Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: UPWK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8240.08
-4.07  ▼  0.05%
DJIA 27303.17
-28.86  ▼  0.11%
S&P 500 3009.85
-3.92  ▼  0.13%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019 | 12:41PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar