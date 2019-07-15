Quantcast

UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2019 second-quarter results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live Webcast.

To listen to the live Webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on Earnings Webcast. The Webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations Website for a limited time following the call.

