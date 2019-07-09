UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America



ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The May 2019 report marks the 3rd time UPS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that, for the third time, its Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) unit has been named as a Leader in the May 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America1.



According to the report, "This Magic Quadrant evaluates 19 top North American 3PLs to demonstrate how they compare with each other across a variety of detailed criteria. These criteria are designed to define ‘what good looks like' for logistics providers in the region based on capabilities, strategies, services and operating models that customers prefer when formulating their 3PL portfolios."

"We are honored to have been named a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America," said Darren Cockrel, president of UPS Global Logistics and Distribution. "From forward-thinking solutions that meet the needs of customers to navigating a digital future, we have a strong focus on innovation. With constantly evolving end-to-end global capabilities, UPS SCS strives to lead the way in global logistics and empower businesses with smarter supply chains."

According to the report, "This Magic Quadrant evaluates the most prominent third-party logistics providers in North America. Supply chain leaders can use this research to better understand these 3PLs and their capabilities when sourcing the set of providers to partner with for their logistics outsourcing needs in the region."

UPS operates more than 950 field stocking locations (FSLs) for managing critical parts and over 35 million square feet of distribution and warehousing facilities.

North American 3PL providers evaluated in the Gartner Magic Quadrant are placed in one of four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers or Leaders.

The May 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America marks the third consecutive time that UPS Supply Chain Solutions has placed in the Leaders Quadrant for this report. UPS Supply Chain Solutions also placed in the Leaders Quadrant in the May 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers, Worldwide2 and the May 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide3. The organization has been named a Leader in both the North America and Worldwide Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics in five reports overall.

To learn more about UPS Supply Chain Solutions, visit their website at UPS SCS.

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America, Greg Aimi, Courtney Rogerson, 8 May 2019

2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers, Worldwide, Greg Aimi, James Lisica, David Gonzalez, Courtney Rogerson, 2 May 2016

3. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide, Greg Aimi, James Lisica, David Gonzalez, Courtney Rogerson, 3 May 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Source: UPS