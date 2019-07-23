UPS Launches Package Pick-Up And Returns In Thousands Of CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide





ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Affiliation extends convenience for CVS Pharmacy customers with vast array of package pick-up and delivery options.

Plans are to add the service to more than 6,000 CVS Pharmacy locations.

Expansion increases UPS Access Point ® locations to more than 15,000 in the U.S.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the addition of UPS Access Point locations in standalone CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, allowing consumers to pick up and return packages.

The collaboration, which is set to begin rolling out immediately and is planned for more than 6,000 stores, combines two of the nation's biggest brands and redefines convenience for consumers. "This deal offers additional convenience to consumers in the e-commerce era," said Kevin Warren, UPS's chief marketing officer. "Working with CVS Pharmacy demonstrates our commitment to increased customer choice and control with our global UPS My Choice® network."

For, CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health and America's leading retail pharmacy, joining the UPS Access Point network will not only help drive traffic to the store but will also provide UPS customers with the option to consolidate their trips and spend by visiting CVS.

"We will continue to bring our customers new omni channel services and experiences that redefine convenience and make it easier to meet the demands of their increasingly busy lives," said Kevin Hourican, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "Adding UPS Access Point locations at CVS Pharmacy locations offers added convenience in local communities throughout the country for shipping and safely receiving packages."

For UPS, this deal extends the reach of its innovative UPS Access Point program. With more than 40,000 UPS Access Point locations and 38,000 drop-boxes around the world, UPS provides customers with the benefit of an industry-leading network with more than 78,000 locations to pick-up or drop-off packages. In the near future, more than 90 percent of U.S. consumers will find a UPS Access Point location within five miles of home, offering an extraordinary level of convenience and flexibility.

This works in conjunction with the UPS My Choice program, a service allowing more than 60 million members to customize their deliveries to fit their specific needs. Consumers can receive estimated arrival and progress alerts, sign for a package in advance, set vacation holds or change a delivery address to their workplace, a neighbor's home or a nearby UPS Access Point location.

CVS Pharmacy now joins this network of delivery options, marking an exciting new era for the UPS Access Point program. "Until now, the UPS Access Point locations have largely been local businesses and The UPS Store® locations. With this announcement, UPS broadens our services to offer an enviable network of secure choices to busy shoppers," Warren said. "Consumers now have access to a vast and robust suite of options that include the CVS locations, neighborhood businesses, lockers and The UPS Store centers."

Dawn Wotapka 404-828-8896 dwotapka@ups.com

Source: UPS