UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses



ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



business customers can buy a new subscription to ChannelAdvisor's e-commerce solutions at a discount UPS services are integrated within ChannelAdvisor to easily manage U.S. and international shipping in one place

UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today that ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, now offers its services to thousands of small and medium-sized business (SMB) e-commerce customers at a discounted rate as part of UPS's Customer Technology Program.

With ChannelAdvisor, brands and retailers can manage, optimize, and fulfill their merchandise sales on more than 130 marketplaces globally, including Amazon, eBay, Google Shopping Actions, and Walmart. Through its robust and comprehensive suite of automation and analytics tools, ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers streamline their operations to achieve cost-saving efficiencies while meeting consumer expectations for fulfillment.

ChannelAdvisor becomes the latest business to join the UPS Customer Technology Program, or CTP. The UPS offering helps pre-screened, qualified small and medium-sized businesses purchase hardware, software, peripherals, such as printers, and packaging solutions at a discount from vendors that also work with UPS. This helps SMBs that are UPS customers better compete by gaining efficiencies and reducing costs.

"Our relationship with ChannelAdvisor gives customers of all sizes, who are shipping internationally or domestically, access to a powerful platform to help them grow their businesses and succeed," said Bill Smith, Marketing Vice President, UPS. "It provides a great opportunity to combine the tools our business customers need to cost-effectively drive their operations forward, while continuing to provide convenience, choice, and control to their consumers."

Additionally, ChannelAdvisor is a UPS Ready® certified solution, meaning business customers can easily manage order fulfillment to U.S. and international consumers, print UPS shipping and return labels, monitor shipping costs and more, all directly on the ChannelAdvisor platform.

"We're excited to collaborate with UPS, a best-in-class e-commerce delivery expert," says Paul Colucci, Vice President, North America Sales and Global Business Development at ChannelAdvisor. "By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, we can offer brands and retailers a competitive edge in the global arena where shipping and logistics are critical to e-commerce success. Powered by the strategic alliance between ChannelAdvisor and UPS, global e-commerce expansion is within reach for businesses eager to elevate their brand's online presence across multiple marketplaces."

ChannelAdvisor joins 35 other vendors in UPS's Customer Technology Program, which, since its 2003 inception, has helped small and medium-sized customers grow. To learn more about CTP, visit: www.ups.com/ctp.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; ForbesMost Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.

