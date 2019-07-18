UPDATE: Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast





PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPDATE: Please note the call is being moved by one hour to 3:30pm Pacific Time (6:30pm Eastern Time).



Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2019 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30pm Pacific Time (6:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2019 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Time: 3:30pm Pacific Time / 6:30pm Eastern Time Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.



For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com

Source: Tesla, Inc.