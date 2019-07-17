Quantcast

UPDATE – Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th

July 17, 2019

UPDATE - Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th


YORK, Pa., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on August 7, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. 

In addition, a live audio webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will be available through Glatfelter's Investor Relations page at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.  All interested parties are invited to listen to the presentation and are encouraged to access the Investor Relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation.  A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company's annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at  www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793

 

Source: Glatfelter

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GLT




