UPDATE – Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th

YORK, Pa., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on August 7, 2019 at 8:35 a.m.



In addition, a live audio webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will be available through Glatfelter's Investor Relations page at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx. All interested parties are invited to listen to the presentation and are encouraged to access the Investor Relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

