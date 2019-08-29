UPDATE - GameStop Invites Customers to Explore New Redesigned Website



GameStop.com Celebrates Website Launch with Labor Day Online Sale

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we are unveiling the new GameStop.com, designed to provide our customers with a modern digital shopping experience that is engaging, easier and faster to use, and tightly integrated with the stores. Based on customer feedback, we understand that over time, GameStop.com had become increasingly difficult to use - and it was this customer feedback that was the driving force behind the redesigned website.



"Our customers are at the core of everything we do and we've heard them loud and clear about making significant improvements to GameStop.com," said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. "Today's announcement reinforces the strategic steps we're making to improve the overall shopping experience across channels and we will continue to build and improve this experience on this new foundation."

GameStop's online visual makeover features a rich and modern design with engaging imagery, allowing guests to easily find their favorite videogames, accessories and collectibles with fewer clicks. Customers can also expect faster shopping, improved search capabilities, detailed order status and a seamless checkout experience.

Some of the upgraded website features include:

Buy Online Pickup at Store/Reserve Online Pickup at Store streamlined experience that will now be available for multiple items versus just one item.

Apple Pay from the Web (laptop or smart phone) making transactions easier and seamless.

Trade Values will now be displayed in more locations such as product pages, search results, etc. The site also provides new visibility to advanced trade credits.

PowerUp Rewards is integrated with the web allowing customers to enroll online and receive some of the gaming industry's top discounts and highly-coveted member benefits.

Discoverability is easy with beautiful and large imagery that helps customers find their favorite videogames, accessories, apparel and toy collectibles - with less clicks.

As a part of GameStop's broader business strategy, the online overhaul represents a multiyear, multimillion investment that will help drive integrated efficiencies across the company's omnichannel platform, providing customers a simplified and more robust digital shopping experience.

To help celebrate the launch of the new website, GameStop is inviting customers to its Labor Day Online Sale on Monday, Sept. 2nd where guests can take advantage of a wide selection of deals and experience the new online shopping journey.

For the full line-up of Labor Day Online Sale, visit www.GameStop.com:

Videogames:

Assassin's Creed III Remastered: $19.99

Blood and Truth PS4 VR: $19.99

Rage 2: $29.99

Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age: $34.99

Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition: $39.99

Pop Culture/Accessories:

Pokemon Waffle Maker: $10.00

Ghostbuster Crate Box (Exclusive): $25.00

Marvel Thor Hammer Toolbox (Exclusive): $75.00

Dual Shock 4 Black Wireless Controller PS4: $30.00

Collectibles:

POP! Gears Collector's Box (Exclusive): $39.99

Star Wars: Episode One - Darth Maul Red Lightsaber Replica: $99.99

Nerf Rival Overwatch Reaper Blaster (Wight Edition) Collector Pack: $99.99

Pre-Owned Videogame Consoles

PS4 Pro 1TB System: $299.99

PS4 Slim 1TB System: $229.99

Nintendo New 3DS XL: $99.99

Nintendo Switch: $249.99

Xbox One X: $299.99

Source: GameStop Inc.