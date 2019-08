UPDATE - ChinaCache Announces Changes to the Composition of the Company's Board of Directors



BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. ("ChinaCache" or the "Company") (Nasdaq GS:CCIH), a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, today announced changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board").



Ms. Jean Xiaohong Kong and Mr. Yunjie Liu resigned from the management team and the Board on August 15, 2019. Mr. Bin Liu (acting CEO) and Mr. Xiaoqiang Wei (Vice President) were elected to the Board on that same date. In addition, the Board has strengthened its composition with the election of Dong Yu on August 11, 2019, to serve as an independent director of the Company's Board.

Mr. Dong Yu, a CPA, based in Shanghai, serves as Vice President of Finance, APAC Region for Nexans Cable (China) Co., Limited, a regional subsidiary of Nexans S.A. a global player in the cable and optical fiber industry and second largest global manufacturer of cables. Mr. Yu through his deep experience working in the APAC region, joins ChinaCache's Board with deep leadership experience across commercial, operational and compliance functions.

About ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. is a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China. Through its distinctive 3-tier Internet ecosystem, ChinaCache also offers Internet data center management, Internet Exchange operations and cloud hosting services. ChinaCache's network is interconnected with the incumbent carriers as well as other local Internet & broadband service providers in China. With two decades of experience in developing customized solutions for China's complex Internet infrastructure, ChinaCache has helped enterprises, SME clients, government agencies and other organizations enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. To learn more about ChinaCache and how it has improved end-user experience, please visit ir.chinacache.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. ChinaCache may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ChinaCache undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

