UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 23, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before the U.S. market opens on August 23, 2019.

UP Fintech's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 23, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 23, 2019, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090
China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
United States: +1-845-675-0437
United Kingdom:  +44-203-621-4779
Passcode: 5359592

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 31, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
Passcode: 5359592

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its "mobile first" strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited

Email: ir@itiger.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Jack Wang

ICR, Inc.

Email: tiger.ir@icrinc.com

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1535

Source: UP Fintech Holding Limited

