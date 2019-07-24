Quantcast

Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


SOUDERTON, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation ("Univest" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ:UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $16.5 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $32.5 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included a pre-tax charge to the provision for loan and lease losses of $12.7 million (after-tax charge of $10.1 million), which represented $0.34 diluted earnings per share in each period, related to fraudulent activities by employees of a borrower. In addition, the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 included a tax-free bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit of $446 thousand, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share for each period. The six months ended June 30, 2018 included restructuring costs related to financial center closures of $451 thousand, net of tax, recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $100.0 million, or 9.8% (annualized), from March 31, 2019 and $161.3 million, or 8.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $349.5 million, or 9.2%, from June 30, 2018 primarily due to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $119.0 million, or 11.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2019 and $236.2 million, or 12.2% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $501.3 million, or 13.8%, from June 30, 2018. The growth in deposits from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was primarily due to increases in commercial, public funds and consumer deposits. The growth in deposits from June 30, 2018 was primarily due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $84.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $7.9 million, or 10.4%, from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was primarily due to the growth in loans during the last year.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.67% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.75% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.73% for the second quarter of 2018. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was one basis point for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and three basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 5 basis points. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth throughout the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 6.8%, from the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $32.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 5.7%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $277 thousand, or 7.3%, for the quarter and $383 thousand, or 5.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to new customer relationships. Insurance commission and fee income increased $229 thousand, or 6.2%, for the quarter and $485 thousand, or 5.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines and group life and health and an increase in contingent commission income of $120 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $112 thousand, or 8.4%, for the quarter and $220 thousand, or 8.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to increased fee income on commercial cash management accounts. Other service fee income increased $159 thousand, or 6.5%, for the quarter and $257 thousand, or 5.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to increases in debit card interchange income.

Other income increased $861 thousand for the quarter and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Fees on risk participation agreements increased $284 thousand for the quarter and $543 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 driven by increased customer activity. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans increased $259 thousand for the quarter and $313 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 related to increased SBA loan sale activity. Net loss on valuations and sales of other real estate owned was $55 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $482 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income of $467 thousand, or 38.6%, for the quarter and $184 thousand, or 9.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. These decreases were primarily due to proceeds from BOLI death benefits of $446 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2018. The net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $146 thousand, or 15.5%, for the quarter and $379 thousand, or 22.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to contraction in margins to remain price competitive.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $36.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $72.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 4.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.0 million, or 10.1%, for the quarter and $2.9 million, or 7.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups and annual merit increases. During the first quarter of 2019, Univest hired a team of eight commercial lenders and support staff to focus on increasing Univest's presence in Western Lancaster and York Counties. During the second quarter of 2019, a team of three commercial lenders was hired to help expand Univest's presence in the New Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia.  Data processing expense increased $536 thousand, or 25.6%, for the quarter and $818 thousand, or 18.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to continued investments in customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements and outsourced data processing solutions. 

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in intangibles expense of $177 thousand, or 29.8%, for the quarter and $363 thousand, or 30.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to run-off of the intangible assets. In addition, restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571 thousand during the first quarter of 2018. Excluding restructuring costs, noninterest expense for six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $3.4 million, or 5.0%, from the comparable period in 2018.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets were $27.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $28.1 million at December 31, 2018 and $32.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $13.2 million during the second quarter of 2018 and $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The provision for loan and lease losses was $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Both net loan and lease charge-offs and the provision for loan and lease losses during 2018 included the previously discussed $12.7 million commercial loan charge-off.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, which were recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date, was 0.85% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.76% at June 30, 2018.

Tax Provision  

The effective income tax rate was 18.2% for the quarter June 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 4.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate was 18.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 14.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by discrete tax benefits. Excluding these items, the effective tax rate was 18.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Dividend

On May 20, 2019, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 1, 2019. This represented a 3.06% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest's stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at http://dpregister.com/10133126. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 25, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10133126.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation ( UVSP ), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.2 billion in assets and $3.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

 
 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)                                                        
                                                         
Balance Sheet (Period End)   06/30/19

   03/31/19

   12/31/18

   09/30/18

   06/30/18

                
Assets   $ 5,154,298     $ 5,035,527     $ 4,984,347     $ 4,801,998     $ 4,749,181                  
Investment securities     468,833       466,883       473,306       447,339       446,933                  
Loans held for sale     1,498       921       1,754       106       1,778                  
Loans and leases held for investment, gross     4,167,904       4,067,879       4,006,574       3,866,169       3,818,398                  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     32,600       31,602       29,364       27,371       25,652                  
Loans and leases held for investment, net     4,135,304       4,036,277       3,977,210       3,838,798       3,792,746                  
Total deposits     4,122,110       4,003,153       3,885,933       3,820,048       3,620,786                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,166,301       1,103,674       1,055,919       1,047,081       1,055,479                  
NOW, money market and savings     2,246,372       2,260,795       2,159,937       2,101,484       1,970,912                  
Time deposits     709,437       638,684       670,077       671,483       594,395                  
Borrowings       304,241         313,083         429,672         326,709         481,862                  
Shareholders' equity       651,670         637,606         624,133         614,242         605,294                  
                                                         
                                                         
Balance Sheet (Average)   For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
    06/30/19   03/31/19   12/31/18   09/30/18   06/30/18   06/30/19   06/30/18
Assets   $   5,170,448     $   5,004,253     $   4,890,519     $   4,817,321     $   4,682,827     $   5,087,810     $   4,619,714  
Investment securities        471,422         470,196         464,684         453,422         450,375         470,812         454,130  
Loans and leases, gross       4,123,069         4,017,362         3,894,298         3,832,295         3,743,195         4,070,508         3,689,152  
Deposits       4,145,411         3,931,199         3,938,378         3,792,627         3,563,956         4,038,897         3,524,221  
Shareholders' equity       645,538         631,574         619,204         611,803         611,667         638,595         608,835  
                             
                             
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                             
    06/30/19   03/31/19   12/31/18   09/30/18   06/30/18        
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured                            
loans and leases   $   25,147     $   25,952     $   26,208     $   27,559     $   30,148          
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due       1,379         636         192         1,224         150          
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases       55         270         542         766         790          
Total nonperforming loans and leases       26,581         26,858         26,942         29,549         31,088          
Other real estate owned       540         540         1,187         1,433         1,742          
Total nonperforming assets       27,121         27,398         28,129         30,982         32,830          
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.60 %     0.64 %     0.65 %     0.71 %     0.79 %        
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.64 %     0.66 %     0.67 %     0.76 %     0.81 %        
Nonperforming assets / Total assets     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.56 %     0.65 %     0.69 %        
                             
Allowance for loan and lease losses       32,600         31,602         29,364         27,371         25,652          
Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment      0.78 %     0.78 %     0.73 %     0.71 %     0.67 %        
Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment     0.85 %     0.85 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.76 %        
(excluding acquired loans at period-end)                            
Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment     129.64 %     121.77 %     112.04 %     99.32 %     85.09 %        
Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment   122.64 %     117.66 %     108.99 %     92.63 %     82.51 %        
Acquired credit impaired loans   $   569     $   693     $   695     $   900     $   998          
                             
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
    06/30/19   03/31/19   12/31/18   09/30/18   06/30/18   06/30/19   06/30/18
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries)   $   1,078     $   447     $   (1,890 )   $   1,026     $   13,167     $   1,525     $   13,365  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases     0.10 %     0.05 %     (0.19 %)     0.11 %     1.41 %     0.08 %     0.73 %
                             
                             

 

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                            
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
For the period:   06/30/19   03/31/19   12/31/18   09/30/18   06/30/18   06/30/19   06/30/18
Interest income   $ 54,060   $ 52,364   $ 51,239   $ 49,255   $ 46,460     $ 106,424   $ 89,994  
Interest expense     11,425     10,841     9,862     8,832     7,470       22,266     13,732  
Net interest income     42,635     41,523     41,377     40,423     38,990       84,158     76,262  
Provision for loan and lease losses     2,076     2,685     103     2,745     15,409       4,761     17,462  
Net interest income after provision     40,559     38,838     41,274     37,678     23,581       79,397     58,800  
Noninterest income:                            
Trust fee income     2,054     1,887     1,882     1,960     2,044       3,941     4,040  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,447     1,435     1,516     1,454     1,335       2,882     2,662  
Investment advisory commission and fee income     4,055     3,789     3,852     3,785     3,778       7,844     7,461  
Insurance commission and fee income     3,941     5,144     3,415     3,643     3,712       9,085     8,600  
Other service fee income     2,590     2,267     2,448     2,284     2,431       4,857     4,600  
Bank owned life insurance income     743     952     430     865     1,210       1,695     1,879  
Net gain on sales of investment securities     7     1     -     -     -       8     10  
Net gain on mortgage banking activities     796     483     713     754     942       1,279     1,658  
Other income (loss)     723     339     160     116     (138 )     1,062     (14 )
Total noninterest income     16,356     16,297     14,416     14,861     15,314       32,653     30,896  
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries, benefits and commissions     22,089     21,564     19,576     20,321     20,065       43,653     40,712  
Net occupancy     2,601     2,611     2,455     2,515     2,533       5,212     5,290  
Equipment     1,065     990     1,014     1,042     1,067       2,055     2,090  
Data processing     2,627     2,514     2,352     2,339     2,091       5,141     4,323  
Professional fees     1,307     1,264     1,335     1,370     1,331       2,571     2,686  
Marketing and advertising     622     316     432     461     526       938     907  
Deposit insurance premiums     430     452     449     544     452       882     843  
Intangible expenses     417     426     481     479     594       843     1,206  
Restructuring charges     -     -     -     -     -       -     571  
Other expense     5,620     5,420     5,302     5,300     5,688       11,040     10,844  
Total noninterest expense     36,778     35,557     33,396     34,371     34,347       72,335     69,472  
Income before taxes     20,137     19,578     22,294     18,168     4,548       39,715     20,224  
Income tax expense     3,669     3,499     3,922     3,204     191       7,168     3,017  
Net income   $ 16,468   $ 16,079   $ 18,372   $ 14,964   $ 4,357     $ 32,547   $ 17,207  
Net income per share:                            
Basic   $ 0.56   $ 0.55   $ 0.63   $ 0.51   $ 0.15     $ 1.11   $ 0.59  
Diluted   $ 0.56   $ 0.55   $ 0.63   $ 0.51   $ 0.15     $ 1.11   $ 0.58  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20     $ 0.40   $ 0.40  
Weighted average shares outstanding     29,287,754     29,277,339     29,319,664     29,402,405     29,403,946       29,282,575     29,379,552  
Period end shares outstanding     29,294,942     29,272,502     29,270,852     29,407,076     29,406,450       29,294,942     29,406,450  
                             
                             

 

Univest Financial Corporation  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)  
June 30, 2019  
                               
    For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,  
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/19   03/31/19   12/31/18   09/30/18   06/30/18   06/30/19   06/30/18  
                                                           
Return on average assets   1.28 %     1.30 %     1.49 %     1.23 %     0.37 %     1.29 %     0.75 %  
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2)   1.28 %     1.30 %     1.49 %     1.23 %     0.37 %     1.29 %     0.77 %  
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.23 %     10.32 %     11.77 %     9.70 %     2.86 %     10.28 %     5.70 %  
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding   10.23 %     10.32 %     11.77 %     9.70 %     2.86 %     10.28 %     5.85 %  
restructuring charges (1), (2)                                                        
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding   14.10 %     14.36 %     16.52 %     13.70 %     4.04 %     14.23 %     8.29 %  
restructuring charges (1), (2)                                                        
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.67 %     3.75 %     3.72 %     3.71 %     3.73 %     3.71 %     3.72 %  
Efficiency ratio (3)   61.5 %     60.5 %     59.0 %     61.2 %     62.1 %     61.0 %     63.7 %  
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1), (3), (4)   61.5 %     60.5 %     59.0 %     61.2 %     62.1 %     61.0 %     63.2 %  
                                                           
Capitalization Ratios                                                        
                                                           
Dividends declared to net income   35.6 %     36.4 %     31.9 %     39.3 %     135.0 %     36.0 %     68.3 %  
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)   12.64 %     12.66 %     12.52 %     12.79 %     12.75 %     12.64 %     12.75 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   9.54 %     9.47 %     9.29 %     9.43 %     9.33 %     9.54 %     9.33 %  
Common equity book value per share $ 22.25     $ 21.78     $ 21.32     $ 20.89     $ 20.58     $ 22.25     $ 20.58    
Tangible common equity book value per share  (1) $ 16.20     $ 15.72     $ 15.25     $ 14.83     $ 14.51     $ 16.20     $ 14.51    
                                                           
Regulatory Capital Ratios  (Period End)                                                         
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.01 %     10.10 %     10.13 %     10.07 %     10.19 %     10.01 %     10.19 %  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.99 %     10.93 %     10.88 %     10.99 %     10.89 %     10.99 %     10.89 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.99 %     10.93 %     10.88 %     10.99 %     10.89 %     10.99 %     10.89 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.79 %     13.77 %     13.70 %     13.87 %     13.76 %     13.79 %     13.76 %  
                                                           
                                                           
(1) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation.  See below table for additional information.  
                               
  (a) Restructuring charges $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 571    
  Tax effect on restructuring charges   -       -       -       -       -       -       (120 )  
  (b) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 451    
                               
  (c) Shareholders' equity $ 651,670     $ 637,606     $ 624,133     $ 614,242     $ 605,294     $ 651,670     $ 605,294    
  Goodwill   (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )  
  Other intangibles (i)   (4,396 )     (4,805 )     (5,222 )     (5,690 )     (6,159 )     (4,396 )     (6,159 )  
  (d) Tangible common equity $ 474,715     $ 460,242     $ 446,352     $ 435,993     $ 426,576     $ 474,715     $ 426,576    
                               
  (e) Total assets $ 5,154,298     $ 5,035,527     $ 4,984,347     $ 4,801,998     $ 4,749,181     $ 5,154,298     $ 4,749,181    
  Goodwill   (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )  
  Other intangibles (i)   (4,396 )     (4,805 )     (5,222 )     (5,690 )     (6,159 )     (4,396 )     (6,159 )  
  (f) Tangible assets $ 4,977,343     $ 4,858,163     $ 4,806,566     $ 4,623,749     $ 4,570,463     $ 4,977,343     $ 4,570,463    
                               
  (g) Average shareholders' equity $ 645,538     $ 631,574     $ 619,204     $ 611,803     $ 611,667     $ 638,595     $ 608,835    
  Average goodwill   (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )     (172,559 )  
  Average other intangibles (i)   (4,615 )     (5,031 )     (5,473 )     (5,947 )     (6,468 )     (4,821 )     (6,764 )  
  (h) Average tangible common equity $ 468,364     $ 453,984     $ 441,172     $ 433,297     $ 432,640     $ 461,215     $ 429,512    
                               
  (i) Amount does not include servicing rights                            
                               
(2) Net income in this ratio excludes restructuring charges, net of tax. See (1)(b) above.                      
(3) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.              
(4) Noninterest expense in this ratio excludes restructuring charges. See (1)(a) above.                      
                               
                               

 

Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
    For the Three Months Ended,      
Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019
  Average Income/ Average     Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate     Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,623   $ 569 2.22 %   $ 42,566     $ 269 2.56 %
U.S. government obligations   17,315     73 1.69       20,039       82 1.66  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions   59,267     507 3.43       64,167       546 3.45  
Other debt and equity securities   394,840     2,572 2.61       385,990       2,631 2.76  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   31,938     535 6.72       32,360       586 7.34  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   605,983     4,256 2.82       545,122       4,114 3.06  
                         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   820,009     10,589 5.18       811,071       10,758 5.38  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   1,912,248     23,110 4.85       1,822,276       21,559 4.80  
Real estate—residential loans   941,712     11,483 4.89       938,299       11,412 4.93  
Loans to individuals   31,939     510 6.40       32,524       518 6.46  
Municipal loans and leases   335,399     3,305 3.95       332,299       3,221 3.93  
Lease financings   81,762     1,459 7.16       80,893       1,435 7.19  
Gross loans and leases   4,123,069     50,456 4.91       4,017,362       48,903 4.94  
Total interest-earning assets   4,729,052     54,712 4.64       4,562,484       53,017 4.71  
Cash and due from banks   46,868             44,714          
Reserve for loan and lease losses   (31,847 )           (30,111 )        
Premises and equipment, net   58,873             59,179          
Operating lease right-of-use assets   35,821             37,129          
Other assets   331,681             330,858          
Total assets $ 5,170,448           $ 5,004,253          
                         
Liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 457,231   $ 457 0.40 %   $ 478,927     $ 714 0.60 %
Money market savings   982,440     4,234 1.73       918,487       3,748 1.65  
Regular savings   818,523     1,013 0.50       789,033       814 0.42  
Time deposits   688,897     3,407 1.98       655,303       2,927 1.81  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   2,947,091     9,111 1.24       2,841,750       8,203 1.17  
                         
Short-term borrowings   48,312     217 1.80       117,664       638 2.20  
Long-term debt   159,572     836 2.10       145,299       739 2.06  
Subordinated notes   94,663     1,261 5.34       94,603       1,261 5.41  
Total borrowings   302,547     2,314 3.07       357,566       2,638 2.99  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,249,638     11,425 1.41       3,199,316       10,841 1.37  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,198,320             1,089,449          
Operating lease liabilities   38,873             40,090          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   38,079             43,824          
Total liabilities   4,524,910             4,372,679          
                         
Shareholders' Equity:                        
Common stock   157,784             157,784          
Additional paid-in capital   293,496             292,746          
Retained earnings and other equity   194,258             181,044          
Total shareholders' equity   645,538             631,574          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,170,448           $ 5,004,253          
Net interest income   $ 43,287               $ 42,176    
                         
Net interest spread     3.23               3.34  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.44               0.41  
Net interest margin     3.67 %             3.75 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   145.53 %           142.61 %        
                         
Note 1:  For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
 
 

 

Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,      
Tax Equivalent Basis    2019          2018    
  Average Income/ Average     Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate     Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,623   $ 569 2.22 %   $ 37,254     $ 148 1.59 %
U.S. government obligations   17,315     73 1.69       23,183       91 1.57  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions   59,267     507 3.43       71,092       603 3.40  
Other debt and equity securities   394,840     2,572 2.61       356,100       2,177 2.45  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   31,938     535 6.72       32,788       509 6.23  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   605,983     4,256 2.82       520,417       3,528 2.72  
                         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   820,009     10,589 5.18       810,610       9,750 4.82  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   1,912,248     23,110 4.85       1,661,198       19,044 4.60  
Real estate—residential loans   941,712     11,483 4.89       853,769       10,046 4.72  
Loans to individuals   31,939     510 6.40       28,985       444 6.14  
Municipal loans and leases   335,399     3,305 3.95       313,181       2,961 3.79  
Lease financings   81,762     1,459 7.16       75,452       1,353 7.19  
Gross loans and leases   4,123,069     50,456 4.91       3,743,195       43,598 4.67  
Total interest-earning assets   4,729,052     54,712 4.64       4,263,612       47,126 4.43  
Cash and due from banks   46,868             45,158          
Reserve for loan and lease losses   (31,847 )           (23,914 )        
Premises and equipment, net   58,873             61,234          
Operating lease right-of-use assets   35,821             -          
Other assets   331,681             336,737          
Total assets $ 5,170,448           $ 4,682,827          
                         
Liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 457,231   $ 457 0.40 %   $ 463,156     $ 383 0.33 %
Money market savings   982,440     4,234 1.73       694,734       1,758 1.01  
Regular savings   818,523     1,013 0.50       803,586       582 0.29  
Time deposits   688,897     3,407 1.98       553,579       1,819 1.32  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   2,947,091     9,111 1.24       2,515,055       4,542 0.72  
                         
Short-term borrowings   48,312     217 1.80       217,327       958 1.77  
Long-term debt   159,572     836 2.10       155,628       709 1.83  
Subordinated notes   94,663     1,261 5.34       94,420       1,261 5.36  
Total borrowings   302,547     2,314 3.07       467,375       2,928 2.51  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,249,638     11,425 1.41       2,982,430       7,470 1.00  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,198,320             1,048,901          
Operating lease liabilities   38,873             -          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   38,079             39,829          
Total liabilities   4,524,910             4,071,160          
                         
Shareholders' Equity:                        
Common stock   157,784             157,784          
Additional paid-in capital   293,496             290,517          
Retained earnings and other equity   194,258             163,366          
Total shareholders' equity   645,538             611,667          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,170,448           $ 4,682,827          
Net interest income   $ 43,287               $ 39,656    
                         
Net interest spread     3.23               3.43  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.44               0.30  
Net interest margin     3.67 %             3.73 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   145.53 %           142.96 %        
                         
Note 1:  For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
 
 

 

Univest Financial Corporation  
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,    
Tax Equivalent Basis   2019         2018    
  Average Income/ Average     Average Income/ Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate     Balance Expense Rate  
Assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 72,760   $ 838 2.32 %   $ 28,269     $ 224 1.60 %
U.S. government obligations   18,669     155 1.67       23,550       185 1.58  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions   61,703     1,053 3.44       72,814       1,196 3.31  
Other debt and equity securities   390,440     5,203 2.69       357,766       4,272 2.41  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   32,148     1,121 7.03       30,933       1,013 6.60  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   575,720     8,370 2.93       513,332       6,890 2.71  
                         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   815,565     21,347 5.28       796,483       18,650 4.72  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   1,867,510     44,669 4.82       1,630,964       36,662 4.53  
Real estate—residential loans   940,015     22,895 4.91       845,677       19,721 4.70  
Loans to individuals   32,230     1,028 6.43       28,475       857 6.07  
Municipal loans and leases   333,858     6,526 3.94       312,470       5,853 3.78  
Lease financings   81,330     2,894 7.18       75,083       2,697 7.24  
Gross loans and leases   4,070,508     99,359 4.92       3,689,152       84,440 4.62  
Total interest-earning assets   4,646,228     107,729 4.68       4,202,484       91,330 4.38  
Cash and due from banks   45,797             43,839          
Reserve for loan and lease losses   (30,984 )           (22,973 )        
Premises and equipment, net   59,025             61,485          
Operating lease right-of-use assets   36,472             -          
Other assets   331,272             334,879          
Total assets $ 5,087,810           $ 4,619,714          
                         
Liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 468,019   $ 1,171 0.50 %   $ 444,197     $ 675 0.31 %
Money market savings   950,641     7,982 1.69       676,651       3,101 0.92  
Regular savings   803,859     1,827 0.46       818,895       1,139 0.28  
Time deposits   672,193     6,334 1.90       547,562       3,318 1.22  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   2,894,712     17,314 1.21       2,487,305       8,233 0.67  
                         
Short-term borrowings   82,796     855 2.08       196,690       1,603 1.64  
Long-term debt   152,475     1,575 2.08       155,697       1,374 1.78  
Subordinated notes   94,633     2,522 5.37       94,390       2,522 5.39  
Total borrowings   329,904     4,952 3.03       446,777       5,499 2.48  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,224,616     22,266 1.39       2,934,082       13,732 0.94  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,144,185             1,036,916          
Operating lease liabilities   39,478             -          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   40,936             39,881          
Total liabilities   4,449,215             4,010,879          
                         
Shareholders' Equity:                        
Common stock   157,784             157,784          
Additional paid-in capital   293,123             290,363          
Retained earnings and other equity   187,688             160,688          
Total shareholders' equity   638,595             608,835          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,087,810           $ 4,619,714          
Net interest income   $ 85,463               $ 77,598    
                         
Net interest spread     3.29               3.44  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.42               0.28  
Net interest margin     3.71 %             3.72 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   144.09 %           143.23 %        
                         
Note 1:  For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting  adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
  
CONTACT:
Brian J. RichardsonUNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446, richardsonb@univest.net

Source: Univest Financial Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: UVSP




