Universal Stainless Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 06:45:00 AM EDT


  • Q2 2019 Sales of $71.0 million, up 17.8% from Q1 2019 and 7.5% from Q2 2018, and highest since first quarter of 2012 

  • Q2 2019 Net Income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share; Diluted EPS of $0.27, excluding North Jackson fire related expenses of $0.03 per diluted share
  • EBITDA totals $8.2 million in Q2 2019 versus $7.0 million in Q1 2019
  • Quarter-End Backlog of $116.9 million versus a record $130.1 million at end of Q1 2019

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:USAP) today reported that net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $71.0 million, an increase of 17.8% from sales of $60.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and up 7.5% from 2018 second quarter sales of $66.1 million.  

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: "Our second quarter sales were at the highest level since the first quarter of 2012, driven by record premium alloy and aerospace sales. Additionally, shipments from our North Jackson facility also reached record levels. Our strong second quarter sales contributed to improved gross margin, with adjusted gross margin totaling 13.3% of sales.  

"We made tangible progress in executing our plan in the second quarter by increasing sales of premium alloys, integrating our manufacturing system, further penetrating attractive end markets, and deploying capital to high return projects. We continue to expect 2019 to be another positive year for Universal Stainless with anticipated top-line growth and margin improvement."

Sales to all targeted end markets increased sequentially in the second quarter of 2019, and aerospace and power generation sales were higher than the second quarter of 2018. Aerospace remained the Company's largest end market in the second quarter of 2019, with record sales of $49.3 million, or 69.5% of total net sales, compared with $42.6 million, or 70.7% of net sales in the first quarter of 2019, and $40.2 million, or 60.9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales of premium alloys in the second quarter of 2019 reached a record $12.8 million, or 18.0% of sales, compared with $9.4 million, or 15.5% of sales in the first quarter of 2019, and $12.0 million, or 18.2% of sales in the second quarter of 2018. 

For the first six months of 2019, sales totaled $131.3 million compared with $129.8 million in the same period of 2018.  Sales of premium alloys were $22.2 million, or 16.9% of sales, in the first half of 2019, compared with $23.9 million, or 18.4% of sales, in the first half of 2018.

The Company's gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 12.8% of sales. Excluding North Jackson fire related charges, second quarter 2019 gross margin totaled 13.3% of sales. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2019 totaled 12.2% of sales, while second quarter 2018 gross margin totaled 17.7% of sales. While improving sequentially, further margin improvement was limited by surcharge misalignment in certain products.         

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.6 million, or 7.9% of sales, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $5.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, in the first quarter of 2019, and $5.8 million, or 8.9% of sales, in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and included charges of $0.03 per diluted share related to a fire associated with the hydraulic forge at its North Jackson facility, which has since returned to operation.  In the first quarter of 2019, net income totaled $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, while net income was $4.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

For the first six months of 2019, net income was $3.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $6.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

The Company's EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.2 million compared with $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.  Excluding North Jackson fire related expenses, second quarter EBITDA totaled $8.6 million.

Managed working capital at June 30, 2019 totaled $147.8 million, compared with $140.0 million at March 31, 2019, and $125.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The increase in managed working capital compared with the 2019 first quarter was driven by an increase of $6.4 million in accounts receivable, a decrease of $8.5 million in accounts payable and a decrease of $7.0 million in inventory. The increase in managed working capital compared with the second quarter of 2018 mainly reflects higher accounts receivable and inventory balances.

Backlog (before surcharges) at June 30, 2019 was $116.9 million compared with a record $130.1 million at March 31, 2019, and $104.2 million at the end of the 2018 second quarter.

The Company's total debt at June 30, 2019 was $68.2 million, compared with $65.4 million at March 31, 2019, and $57.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.  Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $3.8 million, compared with $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.  

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 15.5%, versus 16.9% at March 31, 2019.  The rate is lower than the federal statutory rate of 21.0%, primarily due to the favorable impact of federal research and development tax credits.



Conference Call and Webcast

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.univstainless.com, and thereafter archived on the website through the end of the third quarter of 2019.  

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with its significant customers and market segments; the Company's response to competitive factors in its industry that may adversely affect the market for finished products manufactured by the Company or its customers; the Company's ability to compete successfully with domestic and foreign producers of specialty steel products and products fashioned from alternative materials; the demand for the Company's products and the prices at which the Company is able to sell its products in the aerospace industry, from which a substantial amount of our sales is derived; the Company's ability to develop, commercialize, market and sell new applications and new products; the receipt, pricing and timing of future customer orders; the impact of changes in the Company' product mix on the Company's profitability; the Company's ability to maintain the availability of raw materials and operating supplies with acceptable pricing; the availability and pricing of electricity, natural gas and other sources of energy that the Company needs for the manufacturing of its products; risks related to property, plant and equipment, including the Company's reliance on the continuing operation of critical manufacturing equipment; the Company's success in timely concluding collective bargaining agreements and avoiding strikes or work stoppages; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company's ongoing requirement for continued compliance with laws and regulations, including applicable safety and environmental regulations; the ultimate outcome of the Company's current and future litigation matters; the Company's ability to meet its debt service requirements and to comply with applicable financial covenants; risks associated with conducting business with suppliers and customers in foreign countries; risks related to acquisitions that the Company may make; the Company's ability to protect its information technology infrastructure against service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; the impact on the Company's effective tax rates of changes in tax rules, regulations and interpretations in the United States and other countries where it does business; and the impact of various economic, credit and market risk uncertainties. Many of these factors are not within the Company's control and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein.  Any unfavorable change in the foregoing or other factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.  Further, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the Company's control.  Certain of these risks and other risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).  These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.  We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance.  We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations.  Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and other non-cash generating activity such as impairments and the write-off of deferred financing costs. We believe excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations.  We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures.  These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures.  These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculations methodologies.  A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

-TABLES FOLLOW -



UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
                               
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net Sales                              
Stainless steel $ 53,183     $ 47,691     $ 99,178     $ 90,630  
High-strength low alloy steel   7,985       4,888       13,749       10,090  
Tool steel   6,926       8,766       13,493       18,407  
High-temperature alloy steel   1,737       2,931       2,545       7,478  
Conversion services and other sales   1,166       1,795       2,303       3,203  
                               
Total net sales   70,997       66,071       131,268       129,808  
                               
Cost of products sold   61,891       54,376       114,792       108,841  
                               
Gross margin   9,106       11,695       16,476       20,967  
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses   5,604       5,849       10,570       11,056  
                               
Operating income   3,502       5,846       5,906       9,911  
                               
Interest expense   966       1,197       1,820       2,339  
Deferred financing amortization   56       71       115       135  
Other expense (income), net   10       (599 )     31       (642 )
                               
Income before income taxes   2,470       5,177       3,940       8,079  
                               
Provision for income taxes   384       1,139       632       1,916  
                               
Net income $ 2,086     $ 4,038     $ 3,308     $ 6,163  
                               
Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.24     $ 0.52     $ 0.38     $ 0.82  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.24     $ 0.50     $ 0.37     $ 0.79  
                               
Weighted average shares of common                              
stock outstanding                              
Basic   8,773,263       7,817,628       8,769,242       7,541,332  
Diluted   8,847,827       8,076,108       8,860,143       7,784,403  
                               



   
MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION  
                               
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,       June 30,  
  2019     2018       2019       2018  
Net Sales                              
Service centers $ 48,247     $ 44,743     $ 91,303     $ 89,262  
Original equipment manufacturers   9,230       5,769       14,456       10,251  
Rerollers   7,356       8,293       13,387       16,658  
Forgers   4,998       5,471       9,819       10,434  
Conversion services and other sales   1,166       1,795       2,303       3,203  
                               
Total net sales $ 70,997     $ 66,071     $ 131,268     $ 129,808  
                               
Tons shipped   11,720       11,139       21,880       22,296  
                               
MELT TYPE INFORMATION  
                               
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net Sales                              
Specialty alloys $ 57,017     $ 52,244     $ 106,781     $ 102,728  
Premium alloys *   12,814       12,032       22,184       23,877  
Conversion services and other sales   1,166       1,795       2,303       3,203  
                               
Total net sales $ 70,997     $ 66,071     $ 131,268     $ 129,808  
                               
END MARKET INFORMATION **  
                               
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net Sales                              
Aerospace $ 49,335     $ 40,205     $ 91,942     $ 76,440  
Power generation   3,201       2,334       5,704       4,623  
Oil & gas   7,738       7,826       13,114       16,285  
Heavy equipment   7,177       9,048       13,621       19,083  
General industrial, conversion services and other sales   3,546       6,658       6,887       13,377  
                               
Total net sales $ 70,997     $ 66,071     $ 131,268     $ 129,808  
                               
* Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products.                  
**The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.                  
                   



   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
               
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2019     2018  
Assets              
               
Cash $ 228     $ 3,696  
Accounts receivable, net   41,017       32,618  
Inventory, net   140,103       134,738  
Other current assets   5,351       3,756  
               
Total current assets   186,699       174,808  
Property, plant and equipment, net   175,938       177,844  
Other long-term assets   1,406       668  
               
Total assets $ 364,043     $ 353,320  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
               
Accounts payable $ 33,293     $ 44,379  
Accrued employment costs   4,712       7,939  
Current portion of long-term debt   3,924       3,907  
Other current liabilities   927       2,929  
               
Total current liabilities   42,856       59,154  
Long-term debt, net   64,237       42,839  
Deferred income taxes   12,112       11,481  
Other long-term liabilities, net   3,326       2,835  
               
Total liabilities   122,531       116,309  
Stockholders' equity   241,512       237,011  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 364,043     $ 353,320  
               



   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW  
                   
  Six months ended  
  June 30,  
  2019     2018  
                   
Operating activities:                  
Net income $   3,308     $   6,163  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation and amortization     9,422         9,613  
Deferred income tax     608         1,885  
Share-based compensation expense     768         678  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable, net     (8,399 )       (10,822 )
Inventory, net     (6,494 )       (10,084 )
Accounts payable     (8,115 )       643  
Accrued employment costs     (3,227 )       1,891  
Income taxes     (1 )       (29 )
Other, net     (3,535 )       267  
                   
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (15,665 )       205  
                   
Investing activity:                  
Capital expenditures     (9,396 )       (6,647 )
                   
Net cash used in investing activity     (9,396 )       (6,647 )
                   
Financing activities:                  
Borrowings under revolving credit facility     108,777         264,889  
Payments on revolving credit facility     (84,532 )       (283,346 )
Proceeds under New Markets Tax Credit financing     -         2,835  
Payments on term loan facility, finance leases, and notes     (2,944 )       (3,567 )
Payments of financing costs     -         (695 )
Proceeds from public offering, net of cash expenses     -         32,253  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     327         262  
                   
Net cash provided by financing activities     21,628         12,631  
                   
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash     (3,433 )       6,189  
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period     4,091         207  
Cash and restricted cash at end of period $   658     $   6,396  
                   



   
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA  
                                       
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
                                       
Net income $   2,086     $   4,038     $   3,308     $   6,163  
Interest expense     966         1,197         1,820         2,339  
Provision for income taxes     384         1,139         632         1,916  
Depreciation and amortization     4,776         4,857         9,422         9,613  
EBITDA     8,212         11,231         15,182         20,031  
Share-based compensation expense     336         352         768         678  
Forge fire expenses     357         -         357         -  
Adjusted EBITDA $   8,905     $   11,583     $   16,307     $   20,709  
                                       



CONTACTS:  Dennis M. Oates Christopher T. Scanlon June Filingeri
  Chairman, VP Finance, CFO President 
  President and CEO and Treasurer Comm-Partners LLC
  (412) 257-7609 (412) 257-7662 (203) 972-0186

Source: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Referenced Stocks: USAP




