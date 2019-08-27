Quantcast

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Date: September 4th, 2019

Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 10th, 2019

Presentation Time: 8:40am

Location: New York, NY

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY's website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

