Quantcast

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, plans to report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after NASDAQ market close.

UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors

Endurance Advisors

Peter Rahmer

Media

Canale Communications

Jason Spark

        prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com
        jason@canalecomm.com

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: UBX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8293.33
-36.88  ▼  0.44%
DJIA 27221.35
28.90  ▲  0.11%
S&P 500 3020.97
-4.89  ▼  0.16%
Data as of Jul 29, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar