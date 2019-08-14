Quantcast

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (Nasdaq:UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.  The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET on September 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of June 30, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 570 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

Source: Uniti Group Inc.

