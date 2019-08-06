Quantcast

Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.05 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (Nasdaq:UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2019.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of March 31, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 500 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Director, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

Source: Uniti Group Inc.

