United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





Net earnings of $68 million, or $0.39 per diluted share





Adjusted net earnings of $78 million, or $0.45 per diluted share





Adjusted EBITDA of $278 million





Returned $37 million of capital to stockholders, including $28 million of share repurchases

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported second quarter 2019 net earnings of $68 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $78 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2018 net earnings of $214 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for second quarter 2018 were $262 million, or $1.46 per diluted share.

Earnings Highlights Quarter Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 3,545 $ 3,609 $ 7,044 $ 6,758 Segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled $ 134 $ 224 $ 229 $ 257 U. S. Steel Europe (10 ) 115 19 225 Tubular (6 ) (35 ) 4 (62 ) Other Businesses 10 17 18 28 Total segment earnings before interest and income taxes $ 128 $ 321 $ 270 $ 448 Other items not allocated to segments (13 ) (20 ) (44 ) (10 ) Earnings before interest and income taxes $ 115 $ 301 $ 226 $ 438 Net interest and other financial costs 54 75 103 193 Income tax (benefit) provision (7 ) 12 1 13 Net earnings $ 68 $ 214 $ 122 $ 232 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.39 $ 1.20 $ 0.70 $ 1.30 Adjusted net earnings (a) $ 78 $ 262 $ 159 $ 319 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (a) $ 0.45 $ 1.46 $ 0.92 $ 1.79 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (a) $ 278 $ 451 $ 563 $ 706 (a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.





"Our execution in the second quarter was strong despite challenging market conditions," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "We overcame logistics headwinds from severe weather and delivered for our customers, exceeding even our own expectations. We also completed several Asset Revitalization outages across the flat-rolled footprint on time and on budget, including upgrades to our Mon Valley steel shop. We expect these investments to enhance operating performance and reliability to provide high quality, low cost liquid steel for our future endless casting and rolling investment."



Burritt added, "Execution of our technology investments, including the Mon Valley endless casting and rolling line, Tubular electric arc furnace, and USSK Dynamo Line, are on track to deliver almost $400 million of incremental run-rate EBITDA benefits when completed. With each passing quarter, we are making the company more competitive and our continued execution is proof that our strategy is working."

The Company will conduct a conference call on second quarter 2019 earnings on Friday, August 2, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight. To listen to the webcast of the conference call, and to access the company's slide presentation, visit the U. S. Steel website, www.ussteel.com, and click on the "Investors" section. Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on August 2.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING STATISTICS

Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted)(a) Flat-Rolled 779 819 789 780 U. S. Steel Europe 652 707 661 707 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 580 593 585 584 Tubular 1,524 1,449 1,537 1,420 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons):(a) Flat-Rolled 2,804 2,584 5,529 5,118 U. S. Steel Europe 1,004 1,156 2,068 2,283 Tubular 195 201 402 380 Total Steel Shipments 4,003 3,941 7,999 7,781 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to Tubular 52 65 133 132 Flat-Rolled to U. S. Steel Europe (iron ore pellets and fines) 189 — 189 — U. S. Steel Europe to Flat-Rolled — 22 — 22 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,984 2,841 6,059 5,626 U. S. Steel Europe 1,148 1,308 2,307 2,600 Raw steel capability utilization:(b) Flat-Rolled 70 % 67 % 72 % 67 % U. S. Steel Europe 92 % 105 % 93 % 105 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Flat-Rolled $ 254 $ 142 $ 501 $ 318 U. S. Steel Europe 41 17 75 38 Tubular 29 13 48 24 Other Businesses 2 1 4 1 Total $ 326 $ 173 $ 628 $ 381 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled and 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe.







UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 3,545 $ 3,609 $ 7,044 $ 6,758 OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Cost of sales (excludes items shown below) 3,227 3,121 6,399 5,929 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82 92 160 170 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 150 130 293 258 Earnings from investees (28 ) (19 ) (37 ) (22 ) Gain on equity investee transactions — (18 ) — (18 ) Net loss on disposal of assets — 1 4 2 Other (income) expense, net (1 ) 1 (1 ) 1 Total operating expenses 3,430 3,308 6,818 6,320 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES 115 301 226 438 Net interest and other financial costs 54 75 103 193 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 61 226 123 245 Income tax (benefit) provision (7 ) 12 1 13 Net earnings 68 214 122 232 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION $ 68 $ 214 $ 122 $ 232 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation stockholders: Basic $ 0.39 $ 1.21 $ 0.71 $ 1.32 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 1.20 $ 0.70 $ 1.30 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 171,992 177,027 172,613 176,594 Diluted 172,512 178,903 173,475 178,485 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net earnings $ 122 $ 232 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 293 258 Gain on equity investee transactions — (18 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 74 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 55 37 Deferred income taxes (3 ) (1 ) Net loss on disposal of assets 4 2 Working capital changes (133 ) (271 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 39 (3 ) Other operating activities (11 ) (17 ) Total 366 293 Cash used in investing activities: Capital expenditures (628 ) (381 ) Disposal of assets 1 1 Other investing activities — (1 ) Total (627 ) (381 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs — 640 Repayment of long-term debt (1 ) (874 ) Common stock repurchased (70 ) — Dividends paid (18 ) (18 ) Receipts from exercise of stock options — 33 Taxes paid for equity compensation plans (7 ) (8 ) Total (96 ) (227 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) (10 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (358 ) (325 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 1,040 1,597 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 682 $ 1,272





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, Dec. 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 651 $ 1,000 Receivables, net 1,638 1,659 Inventories 2,166 2,092 Other current assets 92 79 Total current assets 4,547 4,830 Operating lease assets 237 — Property, plant and equipment, net 5,233 4,865 Investments and long-term receivables, net 550 513 Intangible assets, net 154 158 Deferred income tax benefits 433 445 Other noncurrent assets 137 171 Total assets $ 11,291 $ 10,982 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,615 2,535 Payroll and benefits payable 334 440 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 70 65 Other current liabilities 204 157 Total current liabilities 3,223 3,197 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 188 — Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 2,345 2,316 Employee benefits 926 980 Other long-term liabilities 297 286 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 4,311 4,202 Noncontrolling interests 1 1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,291 $ 10,982





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 68 $ 214 $ 122 $ 232 Income tax (benefit) provision (7 ) 12 1 13 Net interest and other financial costs 54 75 103 193 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 150 130 293 258 EBITDA 265 431 519 696 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 13 — 44 — Gain on equity investee transactions — (18 ) — (18 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 36 — 36 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — 2 — (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 278 $ 451 $ 563 $ 706





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to United States Steel Corporation Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 68 $ 214 $ 122 $ 232 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 10 — 37 — Gain on equity investee transactions — (18 ) — (18 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 36 — 36 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — 2 — (8 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs — 28 — 77 Total adjustments 10 48 37 87 Adjusted net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 78 $ 262 $ 159 $ 319 Reconciliation to adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 1.20 $ 0.70 $ 1.30 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 0.06 — 0.22 — Gain on equity investee transactions — (0.10 ) — (0.10 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 0.20 — 0.20 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — 0.01 — (0.04 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs — 0.15 — 0.43 Total adjustments 0.06 0.26 0.22 0.49 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 1.46 $ 0.92 $ 1.79 (a) The adjustments included in this table for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 have been tax effected. The adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 have not been tax effected due to the full valuation allowance on our domestic deferred tax assets in 2018.

We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.



Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the financial effects of items such as the December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire, the effects of gains on equity investee transactions, facility restart costs, significant temporary idling charges and adjustments to those charges and debt extinguishment and other related costs that are not part of the Company's core operations (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the financial effects of the Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the Adjustment Items. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the adjusting items when evaluating the Company's financial performance. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "target," "forecast," "aim," "should," "will" and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," and "U. S. Steel," refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries.





CONTACTS: Media Investors/Analysts Meghan Cox Kevin Lewis Manager General Manager Corporate Communications Investor Relations T - (412) 433-6777 T - (412) 433-6935 E - mmcox@uss.com E - KLewis@uss.com

Source: United States Steel Corporation