United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:20:00 PM EDT


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business August 14, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:

Meghan Cox

Manager

Corporate Communications

T - (412) 433-6777

E - mmcox@uss.com

Kevin Lewis  

General Manager

Investor Relations

T - (412) 433-6935

E - klewis@uss.com

Source: United States Steel Corporation

