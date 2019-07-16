United Rail, Inc. Acquires Key Holidays and Key Tours International





Company adds established branded passenger excursion line to growing portfolio of shortline railroads

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK:URAL), a short-line railroad consolidator and owner of the SmartRail brand for Precision Railroading, today announced that it has acquired the assets of CA-based Key Holidays and Key Tours International.

Key Holidays is well-known in the U.S. travel industry and is designated as a full ticketing and Regional Tour Operator for Amtrak, as well as all major cruise lines such as Princess Cruises, Cunard Line and others. Key Holidays offers a variety of quality travel tours with its vast experience and venue relationships.

Michael Barron, CEO of United Rail, said, "I am pleased to announce that we have acquired Key Holidays. They have been in business for 36 years and have established a strong recognized brand in the travel business. The Key brand will remain as our primary tour operator going forward and selling our products under the Key brand."

Mr. Barron continued, "Key is well-known for its Reno Fun Train and Sierra Scenic Train. The 500 passenger, 15 car Reno Fun Train is an over 21 party train and will be re-branded as The Reno Xpress, a sister company to the coming Las Vegas Xpress, coming in 2020." Mr. Barron added, "The Sierra Scenic Train will also be re-branded as the Reno Xpress. The Donner Pass route is the most historic and scenic rail line in America. Add the snowy beauty of winter and it is spectacular. We have onboard entertainment, live music and lots of fun for all."

"Our plan is to relocate the Key Holidays office to a new centralized facility for all of our passenger train and excursion bookings including The Reno Xpress, Las Vegas Xpress, X Wine Railroad, Polar Bear and our additional planned acquisitions," said Barron.

Key Holidays offers regional Amtrak tours primarily in the western U.S.: Yosemite, Sequoia, Santa Barbara, Hearst Castle, Monterey, San Francisco, Reno, Portland and Pacific Northwest. Key Holiday packages usually include Amtrak ticketing, hotel accommodations, transfers and sightseeing. Some tours include meal or discounted meals. Key charter trains are a combo of Amtrak cars and private rail cars with optional hotel package.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight and passenger excursion operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations.

Source: United Rail, Inc.