United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: UHO and Frankfurt: A118VK), (the "Corporation" or "UHO") - Management of the Corporation has received notice from the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") that the Corporation has not met Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements ("CLR") in relation to its capital, assets and activity for a company classified as an oil and gas issuer. In the event the Corporation is unable to meet the Tier 2 CLR's by such September 18, 2019, the Exchange may proceed to transfer the Corporation's listing to NEX without further notice. The Corporation is currently evaluating several opportunities that it believes could enable the Corporation to maintain its Tier 2 status and no formal agreements have been negotiated or executed at this time.



United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: A118VK). The Corporation's public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to: (i) UHO's continued listing on the Exchange; (ii) UHO's ability to meet the Tier 2 requirements of the Exchange; (iii) a submission by UHO evidencing sufficient capital, assets and/or activities by the requisite time; (iv) UHO's business activities, strategy and objectives; and (v) potential transactions that UHO may enter into. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, expectations, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. Various factors and assumptions, certain of which are beyond UHO's control, are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Specific material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: (i) UHO's business prospects and opportunities; (ii) the ability of UHO to locate new business opportunities; (iii) the ability of UHO to meet the capital, assets and activity requirements of a Tier 2 issuer on the Exchange by the requisite time; (iv) the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; (v) dependence on key personnel and the ability of UHO to retain and hire qualified personnel; (vi) competitive forces within the oil and gas industry; (vii) the general continuance of current industry conditions; (viii) a stable industry regulatory environment; and (ix) future commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve several risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both generic and specific, and several factors could cause UHO's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained herein and those contained in UHO's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

