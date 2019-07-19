United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Refiles Interim Financial Statements



TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: UHO and Frankfurt: A118VK) announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 ("Interim Financial Statements") to correct the disclosure of the outstanding number of common shares reported in the statement of changes in equity to show that there were 17,480,375 common shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All of the other information contained in the Interim Financial Statements remains unchanged.



About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry with projects in the United States. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ( UHO ) and Frankfurt Exchange (A118VK). The Corporation's public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

