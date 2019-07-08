United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Provides Operational Update in Texas



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:UHO) and Frankfurt: A118VK) (the "Corporation" or "UHO") is pleased to provide an update on the Corporation's recent activities.



Management of the Corporation has identified and reviewed numerous internationally located oil and gas projects over the past several months. Most recently, several potential projects have been identified in the Texas Permian Basin area that the Corporation has focused on heavily and sees significant potential for the Corporation to continue its efforts and move forward with additional investigative work. One of the promising projects currently has incremental production, the opportunity to rework several of the wells for additional production and has the upside potential for behind pipe development in the future. While informal discussions continue, no formal agreements have been negotiated or executed at this time. Management will continue its due diligence efforts to study and high grade these projects for the best possible results for the Corporation. There can be no assurance that such discussions or investigations will result in the Corporation entering into any agreements or acquiring any interests in any property or project. Additional details will be disseminated as they develop.

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: A118VK). The Corporation's public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com.

