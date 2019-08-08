Quantcast

    United Health Products Files New Patent Application Method of Forming and Using a Hemostatic Hydrocolloid

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC:UEEC), ("UHP" or the "Company"), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, today announced that it has filed a patent application covering methods of forming and using a hemostatic material, and more specifically, methods of forming and using a hemostatic hydrocolloid that is formed into a gel, foam or spray used to control bleeding and oozing from a variety of wounds. Upon approval of the new patent, this will allow for the HemoStyp hydrocolloid to act as a conduit to transfer other properties associated with the treatment of wounds within the hydrocolloid.

    "This enables HemoStyp to be bundled as a suite of multiple products for surgical and wound care applications," said Louis Schiliro, COO, UHP.

    About United Health Products 

    United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

    For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

    Safe Harbor Statement

    Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

