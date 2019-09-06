United Health Products Appoints Dr. Gerard Abate Chief Medical Director



Dr. Ramey to Present Paper on HemoStyp® at IVECCS

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC:UEEC), ("UHP" or the "Company"), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Gerry Abate, MD as Chief Medical Director. Dr. Abate, a cardiologist, is a former Executive Director of Medical Affairs for Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics, where he directed a Medical Affairs group that includes eight clinical franchise medical directors (oncology, genetics, women's health, cardiovascular-metabolism, neurology, infectious disease/inflammation), HEOR team, publications group, MSLs, genetic counselors and project management. Dr. Abate's responsibilities will include direct oversight with the Company's PMA submission and all clinical and product data.



Separately, the company announced that announced that a member of its Medical Advisory team, Dr. David Ramey DVM, along with his colleague Margaret Mudge, DVM, DACVS, have been informed that their abstract titled HOW TO USE A HEMOSTATIC GAUZE PRODUCT TO HELP CONTROL BLEEDING IN CLINICAL SETTINGS has been accepted and will be published in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. Dr. Ramey will be presenting this paper at the IVECCS 2019 (i.e. International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care) conference in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com.

Source: United Health Products Inc.