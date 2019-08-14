United Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclinical Bone Application of HemoStyp®





HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC:UEEC), ("UHP" or the "Company"), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announced that it had received the pathology results of a preclinical animal study to assess the effect of HemoStyp on the bone. The company conducted the animal study to evaluate the suitability of HemoStyp in contact with bone in the chronic swine model, and to validate HemoStyp for this application. This study and indication is independent of the current PMA application and will potentially allow UHP acess to a new and significant market opportunity.



The study results determined that there was no adverse pH effect on the bone and surrounding tissue. UHP believes that these preliminary results demonstrate the safe application of HemoStyp in orthopedic procedures. These results need to be confirmed by human clinical trial in order to confirm safety and efficacy prior to obtaining FDA approval. The study was completed by Dr. Clay Robinson, DVM at Mt. Sterling Bio Medical in Willard Bay, Utah and pathology performed by Dr. Tom Baldwin at the Utah State University Diagnostic Laboratory.

The study was undertaken as a precursor to a human trial because products similar to HemoStyp, due to their low pH, are caustic to bone tissue and are therefore unsuitable for bone-related surgeries, whereas HemoStyp maintains a balanced pH environment. Today there exists an unmet need for safe and effective hemostatic agents in bone related surgeries. This need is expected to increase substantially in the coming years: the American Society of Orthopedic Surgeons estimated that by 2030 635,000 Total Hip Replacements and 1,280,000 Total Knee Replacements, respectively will be performed annually.

Dr. Gerard Abate, Chief Medical Officer, UHP commented, "HemoStyp is easy to apply, dissolves completely within 24 hours; and, will be an effective adjunct to stop cancellous bone bleeding while not interfering with the healing process. This data supports our development plan as we move forward with additional human trials to seek other surgical indications."

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

