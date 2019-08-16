Quantcast

United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 11:00:00 AM EDT


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. This dividend will be payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Controller, Corporate Finance, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com

Source: United Fire Group, Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: UFCS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7896.04
129.42  ▲  1.67%
DJIA 25864.93
285.54  ▲  1.12%
S&P 500 2887.82
40.22  ▲  1.41%
Data as of Aug 16, 2019 | 12:50PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar