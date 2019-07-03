Quantcast

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT


HARTFORD, Conn., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: "UBNK"), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019 (Q2 2019) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after 4:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the earnings release will immediately be made available on the Company's website at www.unitedfinancialinc.com.

United Financial will hold their quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET) to present the Company's Q2 2019 financial results.

Participating on the conference call will be William H.W. Crawford, IV (Chief Executive Officer & President), Eric R. Newell (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer) and other members of the Company's executive leadership team.

The following is the dial-in information for the conference call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET):

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-800-544-8281
   
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-6531
   
Canada Toll-Free: 1-866-605-3852

When calling in, participants should ask to be joined into the United Financial Bancorp, Inc. UBNK conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be made available beginning one hour after the end of the call until July 31, 2019. The following is the dial-in information for the replay of the conference call:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
   
International: 1-412-317-0088
   
Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658
   
Replay Access Code: 10133274

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, small business, wealth management and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut with more than 50 branches in three states. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UBNK."

For more information about United Bank's services and products call (866) 959-BANK (2265) or visit www.bankatunited.com. For more information about United Financial Bancorp, Inc., visit www.unitedfinancialinc.com or download the Company's free Investor Relations app on your Apple or Android device. To download United Financial Bancorp, Inc.'s investor relations app on your iPhone or on your iPad, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please visit: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=725271098&mt=8 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.ubnk for your Android mobile device.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact:
Marliese L. Shaw Adam J. Jeamel
EVP, Investor Relations Officer Head of Corporate Communications
United Bank United Bank
860-291-3622 860-291-3765
mshaw@bankatunited.com ajeamel@bankatunited.com

Source: United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

