United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 06:00:00 PM EDT


GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United"), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share.  The dividend is payable October 5, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2019.  This represents a 13% increase over the quarterly dividend a year ago.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region's largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World's Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

 

Source: United Community Banks, Inc.

