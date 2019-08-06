United Cannabis Corporation Establishes Distribution of Its Branded Prana Hemp Products and Hemp-Derived Extracts to the Cayman Islands



Currently, Only Registered Entities Are Legally Allowed To Import Products To The Island

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTC:CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that it has initiated distribution in the Cayman Islands for its patented Prana Hemp products as well as hemp-derived extracts.



In November 2016, Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick approved changes to the Island's Misuse of Drugs Law, allowing for the "use of cannabis extracts and tinctures of cannabis for medical or therapeutic purposes, where prescribed by a medical doctor licensed in accordance with the Health Practice Law as part of a course of treatment for a person under that medical doctor's care."

However, as commercial cultivation and processing are not currently permissible on the Cayman Islands, products must be imported from registered importers who have been issued a permit through the Health Services Authority.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the announcement, "Demand for cannabis and hemp-derived products continues to grow within the Cayman population, as well as the surrounding Caribbean islands. Since the regulatory infrastructure doesn't presently allow for domestic production, we recognized a real opportunity for United Cannabis to offer our Prana Hemp products to patients in this market."

Blackmon went on to say, "At this time we are meeting this demand through production here in the United States, however, I expect this will shift to our Jamaica facility as it comes online."

Source: United Cannabis Corporation