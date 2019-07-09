United Cannabis Corp Secures $16 Million Contract to Provide Crude CBD Oil



Contract Is The Company's First Significant Agreement To Be Fulfilled By Its State-Of-The-Art Mead Facility

DENVER, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB:CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced it has signed a $16.25 million contract with a single customer to provide crude CBD oil over a period of 26 weeks. The Contract will be processed at the Company's 14,300 square foot, state-of-the-art extraction facility in Mead, Colorado.



Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the announcement, "This contract is a direct result of our investment in the expansion of our hemp processing operation; the Mead facility came online in June with 10 times the capacity of our original processing operation. This agreement represents only a small percentage of the plant's capacity, and we are confident that it is the first of many to come."

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. Most of the Company's products are patent protected first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

