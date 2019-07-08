Unigold Announces New Director Appointment





TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean-Marc Lacoste has been appointed to the Board of Unigold Inc.



Mr. Lacoste is the President and CEO of Monarch Gold Corporation. Jean-Marc earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from McGill University in Montreal. In 1993 he started a career in finance at the Montreal Stock Exchange where he worked for National Bank Financial and, subsequently, Merrill Lynch Canada. In 2000 he left Montreal for Toronto to join Northland Power, a wind power energy corporation, as Vice President of Acquisitions. He returned to Montreal in 2002 where he joined the boards of a few public and private companies. From 2004 to 2010, he took a major role in Golden Goose Resources Inc. where he became President and CEO.

"We are very happy to make this addition to the Board" said Joseph Del Campo, Interim President and CEO of Unigold. "Jean-Marc will be a valuable resource as Unigold continues to explore its Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic".

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

