Quantcast

See headlines for UL
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces the successful refinancing of Westfield Stratford City

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 03:00:00 PM EDT

    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful refinancing of Westfield Stratford City


    Paris, Amsterdam, July 18, 2019



    Press release



    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful refinancing of Westfield Stratford City

    Westfield Stratford City Finance No.2 PLC this week successfully priced a single tranche £750 Mn secured fixed rate bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 1.642% coupon, to refinance the existing CMBS issued in 2014 and maturing in 2019, with a 2.6925% fixed coupon (including swaps in place).

    The coupon of the new bond is the lowest ever for a GBP benchmark issuance in the real estate sector.

    Strong demand resulted in a total order book in excess of £2.3 Bn.

    S&P and Fitch have assigned preliminary ratings to the bond of AAA (sf) and AAAsf, respectively.

    URW has a 50% stake in the Westfield Stratford City joint venture. The asset is managed by URW.



    For further information, please contact:

    Investor Relations 

    Samuel Warwood

    Maarten Otte 

    +33 1 76 77 58 02 

    Maarten.otte@urw.com

    Media Relations 

    Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

    +33 1 76 77 57 94

    Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com



    About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

    With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €11.9 Bn.

    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker:URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

    For more information, please visit www.urw.com

    Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

    Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

    Access the URW 2018 report at https://report.urw.com/2018/

    Attachment

    Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: UL, URW




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8207.24
    22.03  ▲  0.27%
    DJIA 27222.97
    3.12  ▲  0.01%
    S&P 500 2995.11
    10.69  ▲  0.36%
    Data as of Jul 18, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar