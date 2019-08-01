Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results





NEWARK, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $3.0 million on revenue of $29.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the second quarter of 2018, the Company reported operating income of $1.6 million on revenue of $22.9 million. Included in the results for the second quarter of 2019 is the addition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation ("SWE"), which the Company acquired on May 1, 2019.

"Ultralife posted a 29% increase in sales reflecting the contribution of Battery & Energy Products' acquisition of SWE and the expected rebound in organic sales from the first quarter as Communications Systems ramped up shipments of mounted power amplifiers under the U.S. Army's Network Modernization initiatives. Excluding the contribution of the acquisition, operating income grew 70% on 8% organic revenue growth yielding an 11.3% operating margin," said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter the second half of 2019 prepared to fulfill remaining amplifier orders and to capture opportunities available to us from several new products serving commercial end markets. As a result, we remain well positioned to deliver profitable growth in 2019 now boosted by our acquisition of SWE."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $29.4 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 28.6%, compared to $22.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 reflecting the addition of SWE and higher Communications Systems sales. Overall, commercial sales increased 46.8% and government/defense sales increased 13.8% over the 2018 period. Battery & Energy Products sales were $20.3 million, compared to $17.8 million last year, reflecting the contribution of $4.8 million of SWE sales partially offset by a $2.3 million reduction in core sales as the second quarter of 2018 included a large 5390 order which was completed in 2018 and higher 9-volt sales. Communications Systems sales grew 80.7% to $9.1 million compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year primarily reflecting shipments of mounted power amplifiers to support the U.S. Army's Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018.

Gross profit was $8.9 million, or 30.2% of revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 28.6% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products' gross margin was 27.9%, compared to 27.6% last year. Included in Battery & Energy Products' gross margin was a negative 100 basis point impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of SWE. Communications Systems gross margin was 35.3%, compared to 32.3% last year, due to sales mix.

Operating expenses were $5.8 million compared to $4.9 million last year reflecting the addition of SWE partially offset by lower corporate expenses. Included in operating expenses was $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of SWE. Operating expenses were 19.8% of revenue compared to 21.5% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $3.0 million compared to $1.6 million last year. Operating income for the 2019 period includes a total of $0.4 million of adjustments and one-time expenses related to the acquisition of SWE, equivalent to $0.02 per share.

Including the non-recurring adjustments and expenses, net income was $2.3 million or $0.14 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. As a result of reversing the allowance on deferred tax assets at year-end 2018, net income reflects an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to an effective tax rate of 4.5% for the year-earlier quarter. Including the one-time adjustments and expenses and the use of the U.S. statutory tax rate, SWE was accretive by approximately $0.01 of EPS for the quarter.

Adjusted EPS was $0.18 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.10 for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of $0.6 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, or 13.9% of sales, grew 61.0% over the $2.5 million, or 11.1% of sales, reported last year.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its second quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: potential reductions in revenues from key customers, uncertain global economic conditions and acceptance of our new products on a global basis. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife's financial results is included in Ultralife's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

As Adjusted (1) Current Assets: Cash $6,816 $25,934 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 25,119 16,015 Inventories 34,315 22,843 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,374 2,368 Total Current Assets 68,624 67,160 Property, Equipment and Improvements, Net 22,078 10,744 Goodwill 26,574 20,109 Other Intangible Assets, Net 9,932 6,504 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 13,746 15,444 Other Non-Current Assets 784 887 Total Assets $141,738 $120,848

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable $14,179 $9,919 Current Portion of Debt 1,291 0 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,526 1,494 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 3,289 3,973 Total Current Liabilities 20,285 15,386 Long-Term Debt 14,491 - Deferred Income Taxes 534 591 Other Non-Current Liabilities 377 408 Total Liabilities 35,687 16,385 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,016 2,005 Capital in Excess of Par Value 183,457 182,630 Accumulated Deficit (55,354) (58,035) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,803) (2,786) Treasury Stock (21,231) (19,266) Total Ultralife Equity 106,085 104,548 Non-Controlling Interest (34) (85) Total Shareholders' Equity 106,051 104,463 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $141,738 $120,848

(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842 (ASC 842), Leases. Pursuant to ASC 842, lease liabilities and right-of-use assets for the Company's operating leases have been recognized on the consolidated balance sheet. Lease liabilities are recorded as other current and other noncurrent liabilities. Right-of-use assets are recorded as other noncurrent assets. For comparability, the Company has elected to recast the prior year comparative period to recognize the effects of ASC 842 including the recognition to equity of a $71 cumulative effect adjustment.



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, July 1, June 30, July 1, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $20,300 $17,831 $36,298 $35,055 Communications Systems 9,097 5,033 11,981 10,878 Total Revenues 29,397 22,864 $48,279 $45,933 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 14,645 12,905 26,233 25,093 Communications Systems 5,887 3,409 8,097 7,008 Total Cost of Products Sold 20,532 16,314 34,330 32,101 Gross Profit 8,865 6,550 13,949 13,832 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,587 1,218 2,623 2,318 Selling, General and Administrative 4,236 3,700 7,736 7,526 Total Operating Expenses 5,823 4,918 10,359 9,844 Operating Income 3,042 1,632 3,590 3,988 Other Expense (Income) 83 (86) 141 48 Income Before Income Tax Provision 2,959 1,718 3,449 3,940 Income Tax Provision 676 78 717 133 Net Income 2,283 1,640 2,732 3,807 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 27 13 51 30 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,256 $1,627 $2,681 $3,777 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Basic $.14 $.10 $.17 $.24 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Diluted $.14 $.10 $.17 $.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 15,742 15,922 15,741 15,813 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 16,193 16,520 16,180 16,354

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income $2,256 $.14 $.14 $1,627 $.10 $.10 Deferred Tax Provision 641 .04 .04 17 - - Adjusted Net Income $2,897 $.18 $.18 $1,644 $.10 $.10 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,742 16,193 15,922 16,520





Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income $2,681 $.17 $.17 $3,777 $.24 $.23 Deferred Tax Provision 636 .04 .04 36 - - Adjusted Net Income $3,317 $.21 $.21 $3,813 $.24 $.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,741 16,180 15,813 16,354

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,256 $1,627 $2,681 $3,777 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 114 21 119 54 Income Tax Provision 676 78 717 133 Depreciation Expense 515 496 962 980 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Financing Fees 143 110 244 221 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 175 205 360 344 Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments 205 - 205 - Adjusted EBITDA $4,084 $2,537 $5,288 $5,509





