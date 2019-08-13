Quantcast

Ultragenyx to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Tom Kassberg, the company's Chief Business Officer, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:20 PM ET in New York, NY.

The live and archived webcast of the company presentations will be accessible from the company's website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the Company's website at www.ultragenyx.com.

