uBUCK and Datable Incorporate Streambucks into Strategic Commercial Relationship





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) ("LiteLink"), a leader in digital logistics and payment solutions, is pleased to provide an update on a strategic commercial relationship (dated May 5, 2019) between its wholly owned subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC ("uBUCK") and Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV:DAC) (OTC:TTMZF) ("Datable").



Under the terms of the letter of intent (the "LOI") with Datable, uBUCK will integrate Datable's loyalty and reward program PLATFORM³ into uBUCK's digital payments platform. This new integration into uBUCK will allow uBUCK Pay account holders to earn rewards for purchases and payments made within the uBUCK Pay digital wallet or on their uBUCK Mastercard. With this new feature, uBUCK users will be able to make online payments, send worldwide free payment transfers, and now earn real rewards simply for using uBUCK.

In addition to the strategic relationship set out in the LOI, Datable and uBUCK will cooperate to develop digital payments and loyalty solutions for the eSports industry by integrating uBUCK's Streambucks digital payments solution with PLATFORM³. uBUCK and Datable will share transaction fee revenue from the convenience fees charged for uBUCK pin vouchers and debit card transactions.

"We are very excited to integrate Streambucks with Datable's PLATFORM³ to offer rewards to gamers and fans across the eSports industry, which is now bigger than Hollywood," said uBUCK CEO James Youn. "Datable has continued to sign-up well-known brands and proven itself as the number one rewards program on the market. We look forward to being part of their cash card offering and gaining new client referrals through our partnership."

The terms of the LOI also stipulate that the uBUCK prepaid credit card will be featured as a reward for consumers to purchase with their points on Datable's client portals.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in decentralized digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay and Streambucks are P2P payment platforms offering consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payment methods. uBUCK and Streambucks are stable utility tokens that are backed by the U.S. dollar via pin voucher purchases within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. Customers may load a uBUCK debit card and make online and offline purchases and send payments around the world for free.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free.

For further information, contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com.

About Datable Technology Corp.

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform - PLATFORM³ - that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Source: LiteLink Technologies Inc.