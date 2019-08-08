UA Multimedia to Enter Cryptocurrency Sector with Blockchain Consulting in the Rapidly Evolving Digital Currency Ecosystem



Company updates shareholders as operations expand

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC:UAMM), is pleased to announce that the Company has plans to launch its Crypto Consultancy Division. With a focus on the most current and advantageous blockchain strategies, this new sector's goal is to bring expert consulting to evaluate and design cryptocurrency solutions that can thrive in an ecosystem where the infrastructure is rapidly evolving and changing.



Mr. Michael Lajtay, President and interim CEO, has dealt in cryptocurrencies since 2014. Having served as a cryptocurrency consultant, trainer and speaker, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the table having also participated in a number of initial coin offerings (ICOs) and assisted in the launch of several sophisticated mining operations.



"Blockchain Technology is still in its infancy, and competing currencies vary widely. Accordingly, factors such as decentralization, tamper resistance, and transparency still cannot be guaranteed," stated Mr. Lajtay. "Equipped with the latest technical familiarity our representatives can tailor unique solutions that ideally suit individual and corporate digital currency goals," continued Lajtay.

The Company is in the process of bringing its status current with OTC Markets, as management expands the corporate business model and further develops the overall focus.

Looking beyond the Cannabis industry, blockchain and cryptocurrency consultancy is set to bring an array of skilled services to the table which are expected to include structuring, white paper drafting, token creation, targeted marketing, and the management of exchange listings and other cryptocurrency related matters. The Company also plans to offer a listing service for tokenized projects or ICOs available for potential investors worldwide.



The Company also plans to offer or market tokenized projects in the area of cannabis, general business and real estate with the following strategy in place:

Cannabis Sector: Projects related to Cannabis seeking funding can be tokenized with token owners receiving dividends from the project earnings.

General Business: Businesses seeking funding can be tokenized with token owners receiving dividends from the business earnings.

Real Estate Industry: Real Estate development or acquisition of residential or commercial properties in the US or abroad can be tokenized with token owners receiving dividends from the property sales, management fees or rental income.

Based on the project requirements, certain tokens can also be listed to trade on various cryptocurrency exchanges.



Modification to UA Multimedia's existing online presence will be made to reflect the new direction and focus.

Additional details relating to the Company's new business will be provided as progresses are made.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc. is a solution provider of cannabis ancillary products and services. The Company current focus is on technology servicing the cannabis community. The Company plans to offer blockchain and cryptocurrency consulting and related services relating to cannabis, business and real estate.

Company website: http://www.uammedia.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uammedia

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact

UA Multimedia, Inc.

Investor Relations

949.612.1927

info@uammedia.com

Source: UA Multimedia, Inc.