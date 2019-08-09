Quantcast

Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), at a meeting on August 8, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on Class A common stock and $0.3375 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com

Media Contact:  Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact:  Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc.

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TSN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7959.14
-80.02  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 26287.44
-90.75  ▼  0.34%
S&P 500 2918.65
-19.44  ▼  0.66%
Data as of Aug 9, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar