Two Rivers Clarifies Appointment of Sandro Piancone as Executive Director and Potential Acquisition





Denver, CO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Two Rivers Water & Farming Company ("Two Rivers or the "Company") (OTCQB:TURV), which acquires, manages and develops the infrastructure of various agricultural industries including water rights and hemp, clarifies its press release dated August 19, 2019, announcing Sandro Piancone as the Company's executive director and Two Rivers' planned acquisition of UST Mexico, Inc. ("UST").



The appointment of Sandro Piancone to the Two Rivers management team will be effective after the closing of the acquisition of UST, not immediately, as the prior release implied. The UST acquisition is currently at the due diligence stage and has not closed. If the acquisition of UST occurs, Mr. Piancone is expected to take primary responsibility for all the Company's hemp operations including UST Mexico as well as the farming, extraction, and consumer products business from the Vaxa acquisition.

