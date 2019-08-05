Two Kansas City Companies Join Forces for Hemp Farmers





New video technology will revolutionize farming quality control

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalAlly, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced a new partnership with Desoto, KS-based KMC Brands.

The two companies have agreed to a five-year exploratory venture to develop a validation program that ensures that all of the industrial hemp grown and processed by America's Hemp Academy is certified and traceable from start to finish.

Working together, the companies are launching a program that can validate and document the entire process of hemp farming, processing and distribution. Digital Ally's technology will make it possible for KMC Brands to track the hemp production process from the farmer who plants the seed, to the processor that makes the oils and by-products to the retailer or distribution channel. The end consumers will thus know exactly where their hemp-based product was grown and be able to trace the production process. Whether it is a consumable, a textile or health and wellness product, the companies will produce a traceable video to validate its authenticity and they believe this will assist the growth of the hemp farming industry in the state of Kansas.

"We are pleased to bring our cutting-edge technology to Kansas farmers and their educators, and hopefully eventually to farmers all across America," says Stanton E. Ross, Chairman and CEO of Digital Ally. "It's rewarding to be able to embark on this project in partnership with KMC Brands, another Kansas City-based company with vision, passion and commitment to the growth of the Hemp industry. We're excited about the continued diversification of our video solutions partnerships, especially between Law Enforcement, Fleets, all areas of Situational Event security, and now KMC and America's Hemp Academy."

On a broader scale, the application of Digital's technology could be a watershed moment for U.S. farmers and related industries because the documentation process allows for a quality control and validation guarantee like nothing currently available on the market.

Another benefit of this anticipated technology is that it may be the answer that Law Enforcement agencies are seeking for in the regulation of hemp farming and production. This program can help ensure that the products being distributed and transported across the country are done so in appropriate and legal manners and that the crop is certified.

"The staff at KMC Brands and its subsidiary, America's Hemp Academy, is proud to launch this initiative with the team at Digital Ally. Their success in the field of video technology is unparalleled, and to be able to help bring that to American farmers is beyond rewarding," says Joe Bisogno, CEO of KMC Brands.

The beta launch has already begun and a full research launch is intended for March of 2020 after the beta results for this year's hemp crops are reviewed.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About KMC Brands

KMC is a unique player in today's Hemp market, motivated to come alongside farmers, consumers and officials in a journey to a better tomorrow. The company's mission is to further understanding and knowledge of the miracle of Hemp to public officials and citizens across the globe through education initiatives and manufacturing of Hemp products and equipment needed to harvest Hemp. KMC Brands grows multiple products and develops processes using Hemp across the world, with a firm belief that education is the key to progress.

