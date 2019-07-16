Two Hands Corporation Issues Corporate Update





TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCQB:TWOH), (the "Company", "Two Hands"), is making solid progress to growing our CBD business and listing on The Canadian Securities Exchange.



CEO of Two Hands, Nadav Elituv commented, "We have made great strides in accomplishing our goal of listing on The Canadian Securities Exchange. With increased corporate governance over the past few months we have added two Independent Directors and a new CFO. On June 14th our securities were registered under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and on June 28th we filed our preliminary prospectus with the CSE that can be found on SEDAR."

Nadav Elituv continues, "We anticipate our initial test harvests comprised of 10 different genetic strains and nearly 600 plants will be evaluated by the ICA in the coming weeks so we can continue construction of our Greenhouses as we continue to invest and advance our cannabis cultivation footprint up to the 10 hectares over the next twelve to eighteen months after the closing. As we continue to expand our business, we have initiated talks to acquire another licence within Central Africa."

You can follow our current Greenhouses at https://www.twohandsgroup.com/twohandscorplab/

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is now both an organic hemp based CBD cultivator and application development company that strives to offer the highest quality CBD extract derivatives to be exported under Two Hands Corp Lab brand.

Our complete co-parenting solution is offered under the Two Hands App brand and Two Hands Gone.

For more information, please visit our websites at www.twohandsgroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

