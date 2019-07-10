TÜV Süd, Lahr Germany, Head Engineer Resigns to Join dynaCERT GmbH and dynaCERT's HydraGEN(TM) Wins Gold Award from ESQR in Germany



TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Michael Mayer, M.Sc., Dipl. Ing (FH) as Product and Sales Support Manager and the field service technician & technical training Instructor based in Germany working for dynaCERT GmbH, dynaCERT's subsidiary in Germany.



As the Head Engineer from TÜV Süd in Lahr, Germany (TÜV Süd) Mr. Mayer oversaw the testing of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology for the purposes of ABE certification for Germany. After being originally sceptical about the technology and after overseeing the rigorous and successful testing four different times at TÜV Süd, Mr. Mayer has concluded that the opportunity to work with dynaCERT and implementing the HydraGEN™ Technology is the future of diesel.

Mr. Mayer's background, experience and respect within the automotive and mining industries throughout Europe makes him the perfect candidate for assuming the responsibility in sales and product support of the Company's HydraGEN™ Technology in Germany and throughout Europe.

Mr. Mayer's background is extensive. He is a designated Authorized Expert for mining vehicles and a designated Authorized Expert for road traffic in Europe. Prior to his role as Head Engineer at TÜV Süd Auto Service GmbH Service Center, Freiburg, Germany, Mr. Mayer was a Development Engineer (powertrain) at DaimlerChrysler in Stuttgart, Germany and a Research Engineer at Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics in Freiburg, Germany. Mr. Mayer holds a Degree in Automotive Engineering (Master of Science) from the University of Applied Science Offenburg, Germany and Degree in Mechanical Engineering (Diplom-Ingenieur (FH)) from the University of Applied Science in Offenburg, Germany.

Mr. Michael Mayer, dynaCERT's new Product and Sales Support Manager in Germany stated, "This opportunity to apply my decades of technical experience and training expertise to support dynaCERT's clients and the HydraGEN™ Technology is extremely appealing. I look forward to my new vocation with the Company to foster the application of a revolutionary technology that will save diesel fuel and CO2 pollution around the world."

Enrico Schlaepfer, dynaCERT's Global Vice President of Sales said, "As we grow our European market, the building of our team of industry experts, such as Michael Mayer, is an important responsibility. This team of professionals will advance the penetration of our HydraGEN™ Technology into new European markets. As part of our strategy of hiring and co-opting the best experts possible, I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael to the dynaCERT team."

ESQR Award:

dynaCERT is also pleased to announce that is has received the Gold Certificate Award from The European Society for Quality Research ("ESQR") in Germany (see www.esqr.org). ESQR's mission is to enhance quality in wherever organizations willing to understand and commit to adhering to the European Values on which the ESQR Quality Performance Model is based. ESQR states in its web site that: "Quality makes a positive contribution to most aspects of our lives by ensuring desirable characteristics of products and services. ESQR promotes quality awareness, recognizes good business practices, technological innovation, quality achievements in organizations worldwide, and publicizes these organizations' successful performance strategies. ESQR also provides solutions to enable organizations from any industry, irrespective of its size and geographic location, to learn the tools and techniques for managing quality as well as address global challenges." ESQR hosts associates from academia, industry and international organizations. In addition, ESQR partners with corporate executives, academic experts, manufacturing specialists, engineers, scientists and technicians around the world to carry out its activities and projects.

Mr. Wolfgang Klatzer, Marketing and PR Manager Europe at dynaCERT GmbH, stated, "It is a great honor to be the winner of the 2019 ESQR Quality Choice Award in the Gold category. The European Society for Quality Research promotes technological innovations, among other things, worldwide. We are very proud and thankful to be chosen by the European-member companies. This award will contribute to our success in Europe."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel-powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

