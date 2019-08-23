Quantcast

Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Provider Orion Energy Systems to Webcast Presentation at Gateway Investor Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 7:30am PT

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 07:55:00 AM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO and MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) (Orion Lighting), a leading provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced it will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco. Orion will be represented by CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Bill Hull. Orion's presentation will be webcast live from 7:30am - 7:55am PT in the Yerba Buena A room.

Webcast and Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/oesx/

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

   
Investor Relations Contacts  
Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
(312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Source: Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OESX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7991.39
-28.82  ▼  0.36%
DJIA 26252.24
49.51  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 2922.95
-1.48  ▼  0.05%
Data as of Aug 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar