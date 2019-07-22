Quantcast

Turning Point Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), a precision oncology company developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, will report second quarter financial results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Aug. 6 and host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide operational updates. President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will host the call, which will include a question and answer session.

A live audio webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com or by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 8889554. A replay will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. Turning Point's kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

