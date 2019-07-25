Turning Point Therapeutics Names Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D. to its Board of Directors





SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), a precision oncology company developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, today announced the appointment of Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Gallagher brings nearly 30 years of biotech leadership, board and investing experience, currently serving as a partner for New Enterprise Associates (NEA).



"Carol has nurtured the growth of many biotechnology companies during her distinguished career as both an operating executive and board member," said Dr. Sheila Gujrathi, chair of the Turning Point Therapeutics board. "She will strongly complement the exceptional directors we have assembled to guide the company's clinical and pipeline expansion."

Dr. Gallagher is currently the lead independent director of Atara Biotherapeutics, and chairman of Millendo Therapeutics. She previously served as a director at AnaptysBio and has served and currently serves as a director on a number of privately held companies.

Dr. Gallagher joined New Enterprise Associates as a Partner in 2014. From 2008-2011, she was the president and CEO of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, which developed the first-in-class cancer therapeutic, CAL-101, and was acquired by Gilead Sciences in 2011. CAL-101 was approved as ZYDELIG in the US and Europe in 2014. Earlier in her career, she held commercial and drug development roles within Eli Lilly, Amgen, Agouron, Pfizer and Biogen Idec. She studied chemistry at Vanderbilt University and then attained her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Gallagher said, "Coming out of ASCO, Turning Point has already established repotrectinib as a potentially best-in-class therapy, with a robust pipeline of other molecules planned to enter the clinic. I am excited to join the impressive board and management team as the company continues its efforts to develop great therapies for patients and create value for shareholders."

Dr. Gallagher has been appointed to chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee of the Turning Point Therapeutics board.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally developed investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. Turning Point's kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Turning Point Therapeutics' drug candidates, including repotrectinib, the results, conduct and timing of Turning Point Therapeutics' clinical trials, plans regarding future clinical trials and the regulatory approval path for repotrectinib. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans", "will", "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics' business in general, and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics' filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Jim Mazzola

jim.mazzola@tptherapeutics.com

858-342-8272

Source: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.