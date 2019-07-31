Turning Point Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Study of Tpx-0022, a Novel Met Inhibitor Targeting Advanced Solid Tumors





SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), a precision oncology company developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, today announced initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET.



Patients will be treated with Turning Point's investigational MET inhibitor, TPX-0022, which has been designed with a unique, compact macrocyclic structure to not only target MET, but also modulate the tumor microenvironment by inhibiting CSF1R and SRC oncogenic signaling to potentially improve therapeutic outcomes.

"We believe the precision therapies we are designing and developing have potential to assist many patients with oncogenic driven cancers, making the start of this new clinical study an important step toward that goal," said Athena Countouriotis, M.D, chief executive officer of Turning Point Therapeutics. "We anticipate providing initial data from this study during the second half of 2020. I am proud of our team for the timely study initiation and appreciative of the patients and their families who will put their trust in our investigational medicines."

The Phase 1 study goal is to evaluate the overall safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of TPX-0022 in a standard dose escalation design, followed by dose expansion once the recommended Phase 2 dose is determined.

During dose expansion, the study is planned to have multiple patient cohorts. The cohorts are expected to enroll MET-therapy naïve and pretreated non-small cell lung cancer patients with exon 14 skipping mutations; patients with MET-amplified non-small cell lung, hepatocellular, gastric or gastroesophageal cancer; and patients with other solid tumors harboring MET kinase domain mutations or fusions.

More information about study is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03993873

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. Turning Point's kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of the company's drug candidates, including TPX-0022, the results, conduct and timing of Turning Point Therapeutics' clinical studies, plans regarding data presentations and future clinical trials. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans", "will", "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics' business in general, and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics' filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



